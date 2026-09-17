On the Tuesday, September 15, 2026, episode of the All In Podcast, Vice President JD Vance appealed directly to voters ahead of the midterms. He asked them to stay with President Donald Trump’s administration for additional time in office.

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Vance said, “Give us another chance.” He also said, “Give us another couple years to continue to work on the amazing things that we’ve been doing for the past two years.”

He added, “Even if you don’t agree with us on every issue, the other party is consumed by craziness.” Vance, 42, framed the remarks as his case to people who might still be deciding how to vote.

Vance presses voters to keep Democrats from power while Trump’s numbers stay weak

Vance said, “To the American people, I’d say, send these people [Democrats] packing.” He continued, “Put them in the mental hospital. Do not put them in Congress because even if you don’t agree with us on every policy issue, at least we’re motivated by common sense and American interest. They’re just motivated left-wing interest groups and radicalism, and they’re going to do a very bad job if we give them power.”

He repeated versions of that argument in other interviews during the week. Vance told listeners they should be cautious about handing control to Democrats even if they dislike parts of what the current White House has done. Vance’s call for a GOP sweep is part of a broader party push for a congressional majority, a goal also tied to ambitious promises like Trump’s proposed $5,000 dividends.

Reporting on those remarks listed voter concerns, including the war in Iran, high gas prices, inflation, the cost of living, immigration policy, and plans to rename monuments and rebuild Washington, D.C., in the president’s image.

On Wednesday, September 16, pollster Nate Silver pointed to a “string of excellent polls for Democrats” with only weeks remaining until Election Day. Silver also posted a combined look at Trump’s standing across several major surveys.

That compilation put Trump’s disapproval at 58.5 percent, a figure Silver called only “up slightly from its all time low.” The same set of numbers showed Trump at 38.4 percent approval, per Silver.

Trump has told supporters to treat November as if he himself were on the ballot, though the Constitution does not allow that.

Speaking September 10 at the Republican gathering at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Trump said, “Please raise your right hand. I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States that loves us so much he can’t even breathe.”

He added, “That I will go out with my family, my friends. I’ll do it anyway. I don’t care if I am registered or not, I am going to cheat like hell like they do. There have never been bigger cheaters.” Trump also said, “I’m going to go out and get my friends, my family, and we are going to vote on November 3, or we are going to vote before that.”

Trump has said he would send $5,000 dividend checks to every American adult if Republicans win in November. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said Congress would have to approve any such payments.

At the Dallas event, Trump said, “You know what? If you want, you can vote Democrat, but I don’t think there’s one person in this room that’s going to vote [for them]. I don’t think so.” He then said, “You know what happens if you don’t vote? You go to hell, you know that? You go to hell, and I don’t want that to happen to you, so please go and vote.”

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