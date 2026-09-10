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Category:
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Politics

$5000 ‘Trump Dividends’ promised to every American if GOP sweep Congress, but estimates put the proposal cost at over one trillion dollars

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Evan Tacal
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Published: Sep 10, 2026 11:45 am

President Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 “Trump Dividend” for every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress. Per AP, The proposal would likely cost more than $1 trillion, and Trump offered few details about how the payments would actually be funded or distributed.

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Trump made the pledge while speaking at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, framing the proposed payments as a reward for what he described as the country’s economic strength. He said recipients would have to spend the money in the United States.

In his keynote address, Trump said if the Republicans win the Senate and House, he would issue the $5,000 payment to every adult citizen. He refers to this payout as the “Trump dividend.” The proposal would require congressional approval, according to fiscal policy experts.

The math behind Trump’s proposed dividend has raised some eyebrows

The Census Bureau does not provide a count of adult U.S. citizens, but in a report by BBC, nearly 270 million adults live in the country. This means the cost would climb above $1 trillion even before accounting for eligibility restrictions.

Trump’s proposal also comes as the federal government continues to carry a national debt exceeding $40 trillion. Marc Goldwein of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said the United States is running large annual deficits and does not have the kind of surplus normally associated with a corporate dividend.

In a report by TheGuardian, Vice President JD Vance appeared to qualify Trump’s proposal shortly after the announcement, suggesting that wealthier Americans might not receive the payments. Vance also pointed to tariff revenue as a possible funding source, although estimates put the proposed payout over the revenue generated by tariffs.

As of now, Trump does not have unilateral authority to send Americans the proposed payments. Congress would need to approve the spending or otherwise authorize it.

For now, the “Trump Dividend” remains a campaign promise rather than an approved government program. The president has not provided a detailed plan explaining who would qualify, how the payments would be funded or how quickly Americans could receive them.

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Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting