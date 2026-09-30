A woman says she found the best Brazilian steakhouse of her life, then she filmed what was climbing the curtain and the whole bill got comped

A woman dining at a Brazilian steakhouse recently had her evening take a wild turn when she discovered she was sharing the dining room with several uninvited guests. While she initially believed she had found the best Brazilian steakhouse she had ever visited, the situation shifted drastically once she realized mice were reportedly scurrying around the establishment.

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As reported by BroBible, the customer shared her story on TikTok, detailing how she was initially impressed by the variety of food on the menu. Many steakhouses focus heavily on specific cuts of meat, but this spot offered a much wider selection that caught her attention. Everything seemed to be going perfectly as she enjoyed her meal and a glass of wine, but the atmosphere changed the moment she reportedly spotted a small mouse across the room.

She claims in the video that the situation escalated quickly when she saw another rodent join the first one. She immediately alerted the employees to what she had seen. At first, the staff tried to handle the situation by offering to comp her dessert, but that was clearly not enough given the circumstances. She decided to head to the restroom and prepare to document the rest of her experience. As she made her way back to her table, she managed to capture footage of another mouse.

The tension in the restaurant became obvious as the staff realized she was aware of the rodents. She claims that the workers were not exactly smiling when they saw her documenting the issue. She also filmed a mouse climbing up a curtain near the dining area and the tables. She presented this footage directly to management to ensure they understood the severity of the problem.

She described the encounter to the manager, telling them, “Y’all critters is running around,” while pointing out that mice were clearly moving all over the dining space. Her persistence paid off, as the management eventually decided to comp the entire bill for her party.

She mentioned that they were the last customers remaining in the restaurant by the time the issue was fully addressed. Despite the unsettling presence of the rodents, the woman remained fair in her actions. She claims that even though the restaurant took care of the check, she and her party still left a generous tip for the staff.

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