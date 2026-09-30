Former Booker High School head football coach and athletic director Carlos Woods is under criminal investigation over the alleged misuse of more than $16,000 in school funds. What began as a series of questionable rental car charges led to a district audit and a police inquiry, and the fallout ended with the school suspending its varsity football program.

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As detailed by BroBible, a 75-page Sarasota County Schools report alleges that Woods made 55 unapproved car rentals through Avis between March 2023 and March 2026. The charges, totaling $15,811.05, were allegedly billed to the school using a district rental code meant for official athletic business.

The audit found that one vehicle was kept for 51 consecutive billed days and driven 7,811 miles. Woods has not been charged with a crime.

The bookkeeper saw the red flags early

According to Yahoo News, bookkeeper Tana Crawford contacted Woods in October 2025 after seeing a nearly $800 bill for a 15-day rental. She texted him asking whether he was paying for the charge himself because it was going to get flagged by the district, and Woods reportedly replied, “I just landed.”

Woods told investigators that district vans were outdated and unreliable, which he said was why he repeatedly rented private vehicles. The investigation noted that witnesses said Woods was present when the rules on rental approvals were discussed.

BOOKER FOOTBALL COACH RESIGNS AFTER $16,000 SCHOOL FUND AUDIT



Former Booker High School football coach and athletic director Carlos Woods resigned after a district investigation found more than $16,000 in school-funded rental car charges. Investigators said some rentals were… pic.twitter.com/VXN40GttDT — Francesco Abbruzzino – The Suncoast News (@TheSuncoastNews) September 26, 2026

The report found that Woods used the school’s account for personal travel, including a December 2025 trip to Los Angeles to attend a UCLA basketball game. Woods reportedly told investigators he was under the impression he could use the foundation funds or a car for personal reasons.

The report also found that Woods violated district anti-fraud policies, transported students in private vehicles, and acted dishonestly in professional dealings. The Sarasota Police Department is now reviewing bank records, credit card statements, and other financial documents to determine whether criminal charges will be filed with the State Attorney’s Office.

Police said the process takes time and that detectives aim to be thorough before making any decision. The investigation surfaced in the same news cycle as a couple’s honeymoon airport sprint.

Booker went 13-2 in Woods’ first and only season. After he resigned in July 2026, more than 20 players left the program, leaving the school without enough athletes to field a varsity team and forcing it to rely on a junior varsity squad.

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Connor said, “Supporting student-athletes matters, but it must be done with financial accountability.” He added that the report raises questions about why the costs were incurred and why oversight did not catch them sooner.

Before Booker, Woods faced scrutiny at two California colleges. At one, he was placed on leave and later resigned after 17 players were found sharing a three-bedroom house while receiving impermissible housing and dining benefits.

At the other, he was placed on administrative leave for allegedly convincing 30 players to live in an apartment and collecting rent from them that was not passed on to the landlord. He was also accused of recruiting out-of-state players in violation of association rules.

Woods has maintained that his actions were motivated by a commitment to his students, saying he often spent his own money to support team activities. The police investigation remains active.

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