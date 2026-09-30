‘We ordered every single Dollarita flavor’: A California woman’s Applebee’s order has viewers asking if her server broke the law

A group of friends in California ordered every Dollarita flavor on the Applebee’s menu, and the resulting video has sparked a debate over whether their server broke the law. TikToker @xicanavero shared a clip showing a server arriving at the table with a tray packed with colorful drinks.

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As reported by BroBible, the video has garnered hundreds of thousands of views. The on-screen text states, “We ordered every single Dollarita flavor,” while the TikToker claimed in the description that the group “had 4 rounds of each flavor.”

The Dollarita returned to Applebee’s locations nationwide for the month of July. According to Applebee’s, the signature margarita is made with tequila, triple sec, and lime, and chief marketing officer Michelle Chin described the drink as a cultural icon.

Several viewers were worried about the legal implications for the staff involved. One warned, “If the liquor board sees this, both that waitress and the restaurant are going to have big problems,” while another simply wrote, “This is illegal.”

A third added, “OMG girl noo you can get her in so much trouble.” One server also weighed in, commenting, “As a server this is my nightmare respectfully.”

Others defended the restaurant and the server. One person, who said they used to work at Applebee’s, wrote, “I promise you it’s not much,” referring to the alcohol content of the drinks.

Some users pushed back on the outrage itself, with one asking, “Why is everyone in these comments a cop?” Another quipped, “Not the patrol in the comments.” The clip circulated amid another viral account of a couple’s honeymoon airport sprint.

Dram shop laws determine how liable a business is for damages or injuries caused by intoxicated customers, and they vary from state to state. In California, there is no cap on the number of alcoholic drinks a person can be served at one time, nor a restriction on the alcohol content of those drinks.

Under California Business and Professions Code § 25602, it is a misdemeanor to sell or furnish alcohol to any habitual or common drunkard or to any obviously intoxicated person. The law also states that the seller cannot be held civilly liable to an injured person for injuries caused by the intoxicated consumer.

Based on that code, legal questions would center on whether anyone at the table was visibly intoxicated when served, which the video does not show. Restaurants can also cut customers off at their own discretion.

BroBible reached out to the TikToker and Applebee’s for comment, and it is not clear whether either has responded.

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