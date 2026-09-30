‘We’ve lost our appetite’: A server says a customer had $165 of food boxed up after complaining about a 75-minute wait the ticket says was 27

A server says a customer confronted him over what the man claimed was a 75-minute wait for his food, even though the order ticket showed a much shorter time. Dean, who posts on TikTok as @deanredmonds, often shares his experiences with difficult guests on his account.

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The story gained traction when reported by The Daily Dot, and the video has racked up hundreds of thousands views. According to Dean, the customer stood up and began complaining before he could even set the plates down.

The man allegedly claimed he had waited an hour and 15 minutes for his food while managing three angry toddlers. Dean said he checked the order and told him, “Sir, your ticket says you placed this order 27 minutes ago.”

The customer came prepared with a timer

According to Dean, the man screamed “Bull!” and pulled out his phone to show a timer reading an hour and 15 minutes. Dean asked whether the man meant he had arrived at the restaurant that long ago, but the customer stood firm on his claim about the order time.

When a food runner arrived with the meal, the customer reportedly refused to eat it. “He’s like, ‘You can have them package that to go. We’ve lost our appetite,'” Dean said, adding that the rest of the family looked like they wanted the food.

After staff packaged the $165 order to go, the customer allegedly balked at the check, asking why he was being charged for a meal his family did not eat. Dean said the man refused to listen to an explanation and eventually left with his family and the untouched food.

Commenters were quick to question the timer, with many suggesting the customer was trying to get a free meal. One user asked, “Why is the general public so weird?” while another wrote, “That was his plan from the beginning bc why did he have a timer running.”

Other viewers wondered what happened to the untouched food, though no updates were given. The video spread amid another viral service story about a Domino’s driver’s locked gate wait.

In the restaurant industry, ticket time tracks the duration from when an order is entered into the point of sale system until the food is served. For casual dining, the expected benchmark typically sits between 15 and 25 minutes.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the account, as it is based solely on @deanredmonds’ video, and the customer’s side of the story is not known.

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