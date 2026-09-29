‘There’s something fishy’: Woman says her boyfriend always spoke about his ex with hate, then one morning he vanished

A TikTok creator known as Cat revealed a wild story about how her boyfriend abruptly left her to return to his former partner, leading her to hatch an elaborate revenge plan. Her video has really taken off, hitting over eight million views.

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As reported by Daily Dot, Cat claims that the entire time they were together, her boyfriend constantly trashed his ex. He went on and on about how abusive he claimed she was, which made Cat feel pretty secure in their relationship. However, she woke up one morning to find that he had blocked her on every social media account without saying a single word. He just vanished from her life, leaving her with absolutely no closure or explanation.

Cat eventually decided to create a fake account to check his Instagram profile, and that is when she saw the truth. He had reportedly gotten back together with the very same person he spent so much time complaining about.

Cat claims she was having suicidal thoughts

This whole experience really shifted her perspective on how people discuss their past relationships. She now believes that if someone is constantly venting about how much they hate or despise an ex, it might actually mean they are still hung up on them. As she put it in her video, “Indifference is the opposite of love. Hate is not. So if he’s talking about his ex filled with hate, there’s something fishy.”

The way this went down left Cat in a really dark place for a long time. She was completely devastated, and she even opened up about having thoughts of suicide while she was struggling to cope with the sudden betrayal. She spent six months giving him space, mostly because she expected him to reach out and eventually explain himself.

When he never did, she started obsessing over ways to make him feel guilty for the way he treated her. Her idea for revenge was pretty extreme, as she actually considered faking her own death to get a reaction out of him.

The comments section on her video is a mix of people validating her theory and others telling her to just let it go. One viewer jumped in to agree with her, writing, “This is totally true!!! If he talks bad about his ex, then he still cares!!!” Another person chimed in with some advice, saying, “Girl, just move on. Never revenge or make him feel guilty. Just leave and live your life as best you could and this is the real winner.”

There were even others who shared their own painful experiences that mirrored what Cat went through. One commenter mentioned, “You are so strong! He did me the same; he was almost married, and I didn’t know. I haven’t healed even now after a year. I made another insta account and that’s how I found out ’cause he blocked me everywhere.”

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