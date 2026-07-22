Man’s fake death scheme collapses after police expose elaborate funeral hoax

Trying to disappear by staging your own funeral sounds like something out of a crime thriller, but one man in China allegedly attempted exactly that. What began as a drink-driving case turned into a months-long investigation after authorities uncovered what prosecutors described as an elaborate plan to fake his own death and escape prosecution.

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According to Global Times, the man, identified only by his surname Si, was already on bail after being caught drunk driving on Jan. 21, 2025. Prosecutors in Anyang, Henan Province, said he had previously been penalized twice for driving under the influence without a license before being released on bail on Jan. 27, 2025.

The case took an unexpected turn months later when Si’s family reported that he had died after allegedly ingesting poison. But as investigators dug deeper, they found a series of inconsistencies that ultimately led them to believe the funeral itself had been part of a carefully planned hoax.

You’d think a funeral would end the search, but this one only raised more questions

On June 18, 2025, Si’s mother and grandmother told authorities that he had died at home after his face became disfigured from poisoning. They buried him the same day before nightfall, and by the time police arrived, he had already been placed in a coffin and buried, preventing officers from examining the body.

A man identified as Si in Henan province, China, had faked his own suicide and arranged a staged funeral with an empty coffin in an attempt to avoid jail time for repeated drink-driving offenses. The scheme had been uncovered after local authorities noticed that the family had… — Tomson (@TomsonWoo) July 22, 2026

Investigators quickly became suspicious after the family failed to explain why Si had never been taken to a hospital. They also questioned why a coffin had apparently been purchased in advance. The family could not provide a medical death certificate, a cremation certificate, or a household registration cancellation record, all of which are legally required in such cases.

The investigation uncovered even more unusual details. According to prosecutors, no one other than Si’s mother and grandmother had actually seen his body, while neighbors said his head remained covered with a bedsheet throughout the funeral. Prosecutors later concluded that Si had bought the coffin ahead of time, placed empty medicine bottles around his home, and used cooling equipment to lower his body temperature in an attempt to make it appear he had died from poisoning.

Police placed Si on a national wanted list on July 18, 2025, after surveillance footage, bank transactions, and phone records convinced investigators he was still alive. He was eventually found and arrested in Yunnan Province in southwestern China on April 27, 2026, nearly a year after his supposed funeral.

During questioning, Si admitted he staged his death because he feared another conviction would leave him with a criminal record and make his financial situation even worse. “I already had previous drunk driving violations. I knew I would be sentenced and fined this time,” he told investigators. He said he believed his life was effectively over once a criminal record was added to his existing debt.

This is not the first time someone has attempted to avoid arrest or prosecution in drunk-driving cases. Recently, we’ve seen a similar case involving a drunk-driving suspect who jumped into a Louisiana swamp to escape police before an alligator attacked him.

Si’s mother and grandmother are now under criminal investigation for allegedly helping him evade justice by organizing the fake funeral and burial. Prosecutors added that his decision to fake his death while on bail and flee the province seriously obstructed legal proceedings, with investigators ultimately relying on surveillance footage, financial records, and witness statements to prove he had never died at all.

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