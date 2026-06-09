A drunk driving suspect leaped into a Louisiana swamp to escape police, but an alligator attacked him before officers could make an arrest

A man in Louisiana recently ended up in the hospital after a failed attempt to outrun police led him straight into the jaws of an alligator. It seems it is a wild turn of events that certainly sounds like something you would expect to see in Florida, but this encounter took place right in the Louisiana swamps.

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According to BroBible, the situation began on Sunday when the Louisiana State Police received reports about a Toyota Supra driving recklessly. The vehicle had struck a barrier on Interstate 10 near New Orleans and kept moving despite having a blown tire. Officers eventually located the car in St. Charles Parish and pulled the driver over on I-310.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Victor Rivas. During the stop, officers suspected Rivas was intoxicated and began preparing for a field sobriety test. Instead of complying, Rivas decided to flee the scene by jumping into the swamp located below the elevated roadway.

Bodycam video captured the terrifying moment a gator thrashed with him

Police tracked Rivas down near Route 61, but he immediately ran into another swamp to continue his escape. While he was swimming away, he was attacked by an alligator. The encounter was captured on an officer bodycam, though it is difficult to see the animal clearly in the footage. Despite suffering injuries to both of his arms from the alligator, Rivas still attempted to keep running. Officers eventually located him with the help of a drone.

He was treated for his wounds before being taken into custody. Rivas was booked on charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was also already wanted on suspicion of a hit-and-run in Jefferson Parish. While many people associate alligators primarily with Florida, Louisiana actually has a larger population of these reptiles. Louisiana is home to approximately two million alligators, while Florida has an estimated 1.3 million.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office shared body cam footage of the man who was attacked by an alligator during a DWI investigation



On Sunday, June 7, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to reports of a Toyota vehicle being driven recklessly on… pic.twitter.com/J65y2erhd8 — LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) June 9, 2026

Even though Florida sees a higher number of unprovoked attacks and deaths involving these animals, the creatures generally avoid humans. They do not typically go out of their way to bother people, but this incident serves as a reminder that you should always keep your head on a swivel if you enter their territory. This is not the first time someone has had a dangerous encounter with a gator while trying to avoid law enforcement.

A similar incident occurred in Florida back in 2015 when a man drowned after being bitten by a gator while attempting to hide from the police in a lake. In my opinion, it is a dangerous gamble to run from the authorities, and it is even more hazardous when you are doing it in a swamp. You are just asking for trouble if you try to run from the police after being pulled over, and in this case, the suspect got much more than he bargained for.

It is a relief that the situation ended with an arrest rather than a more tragic outcome, even if the injuries to his arms were significant. Dealing with a gator is a top-tier nightmare, and it is clear that the swamp is not a place you want to be when you are already in trouble with the law.

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