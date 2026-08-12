Influencer wakes to find masked man beside her bed in Bali villa: ‘A man dressed completely in black’

A peaceful Bali getaway took a terrifying turn when influencer Mira Dorenbosch woke to discover a masked stranger standing beside the bed she shared with her husband.

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According to News.com.au , Dorenbosch and her husband Jaimy had been travelling around the island for several weeks. They were staying in a private villa when the frightening incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 5am, the couple suddenly realised they were not alone. A man dressed entirely in black and wearing a balaclava had somehow entered their bedroom while they were asleep.

Imagine waking up at 5 am to a guy in a balaclava standing right next to your bed…

Dorenbosch recalled that she and Jaimy initially thought the figure beside them was a dog. Her husband reacted instinctively and kicked what he believed was the animal. “Seconds later, he realised it was a man.”

Dream island vacation turns into a nightmare: ‘A masked man was standing next to our bed’



Mira Dorenbosch says a masked man stood beside her bed, threatened her and her husband and demanded his Rolex before fleeing with a He…https://t.co/oTBrt3pKZm pic.twitter.com/xIskCAUa9T — Ynet Global (@ynetnews) August 11, 2026

Dorenbosch then woke up in the middle of the terrifying encounter. She described seeing the masked man standing right beside their bed as they slept.

The intruder reportedly had a very specific demand. He wanted Jaimy’s Rolex watch. That request immediately raised questions for Dorenbosch. The watch was not on her husband while he was sleeping and was not even inside the bedroom at the time.

It left her wondering how the man knew about the expensive item in the first place. She also questioned how he managed to get inside their private villa without being noticed.Surprisingly, we’ve also seen people sneak into more secure places, like when a man managed to enter a World Cup game without a ticket.

Dorenbosch later suggested on Instagram that the incident did not seem like a random robbery. “It didn’t feel random,” she wrote.

The incident has now left the couple concerned about their security in Bali. Dorenbosch is particularly questioning who could have had access to the villa and who may have known about the valuables they were carrying during their trip. Apparently, sneaking into people’s home’s is not a rare event, as we also noticed in a case where a woman repeatedly entered her neighbour’s backyard.

How the masked man entered the property remains unclear.

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