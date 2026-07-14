‘Kinda scary’: Video shows a man sneaking into a World Cup game while dressed as an employee, but there could be a real legal risk tied to his move

A man shared his experience of sneaking into a FIFA World Cup game dressed as an official. According to Brobible, he allegedly snuck into the FIFA game at Los Angeles Stadium disguised as a tournament employee, navigating the checkpoints and blending in calmly. It appears he pulled this off during the high-ticket costs of the FIFA World Cup games, and the internet seemed stunned.

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The influencer, Noah Moye (@moyeyt), posted a TikTok video showing how to sneak into the game. In the video overlay, he wrote, “How I Snuck Into The World Cup.” In the video, Moye walks calmly and confidently to the first checkpoint. He thanks the employee as he passes through without fully going through the scanner. At the second checkpoint, he, instead of being nervous, counter-questioned the employee, asking, “All good?” and went through.

As the man moved past the second checkpoint, he exclaimed to himself, “Are you kidding?” And on the third, he could be seen trying to pass through a separate opening. As he got closer, the employee waved him through, and he eventually reached the stadium. In disbelief, Noah said, “Oh my God, I can’t hold my laugh in.” Later, he shared snippets from the game, which suggests he managed to sneak in at the end.

Viewers seemed stunned by how he pulled that off

As the video went viral and garnered over 15 million views, viewers seemed not to believe what Noah was trying to imply, with people saying there must be some sort of badge or card that helped him get through. As one of the viewers claimed, “he has a badge credential; the security looked in his shirt.” Another one added, “I work at one of the stadiums they make you scan an id to even get into that area in the first place.”

Even though many people seemed to doubt his action, others were enthusiastic towards him. One commenter stated, “With enough confidence, you can really do anything.” Apart from Noah, it appears there was a real legal risk associated with it. According to the New York Post, there were incidents during the game between Colombia and Portugal in which 16 by passers were apprehended after passing through all layers of security and are now facing third-degree felony charges.

It looks like the viewers held differing opinions on the matter, and the video has gained significant traction, but the incident has not been independently verified. FIFA, which was also under scrutiny by Washington lawmakers, hasn’t addressed this social media stunt yet.

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