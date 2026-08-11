Virginia man left home to start a business that didn’t work out. On his six hours drive back home, he made a video that seems to have worked wonders

A Virginia man is finding unexpected success online after recording a raw and honest video about a business venture that failed to take off, Daily Dot reported. While the original TikTok clip appears to have been deleted, the video found a massive new audience after being shared on X by the account @HistorianUSA1. As of the time of publication, that specific post had already racked up 1.9 million views.

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The man’s journey began about nine months ago when he decided to leave his family in Virginia to help a friend launch a business in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, the project did not go according to plan. The situation eventually forced him to pack every single thing he owned into his car for a six-hour drive back to his starting point. He returned home to Virginia, where he is currently unemployed and living with his parents.

He mentioned that he had been wanting to create content for more than a year, but he finally committed to the idea during this difficult transition. It is the kind of vulnerability that usually resonates deeply with people, and this instance is no exception. In the video, he said, “To admit that I and to let other people know that it’s okay to fail and that’s like the point of life, to fail. So screw it.”

The clip cuts off immediately after he delivers that line

The reaction on X has been overwhelmingly positive. Many users flocked to the comments to share their own encouragement and praise for his perspective. One user highlighted the maturity required to view setbacks this way, noting, “The emotional maturity and insight are a rare quality in any person at any stage in life. Respect.” Another person shared a sentiment about the value of failure, writing, “Successful people make failure their best friend because they see him.”

This kid just filmed himself with every single thing he owns packed in his car.

Nine months ago he left Virginia to help a friend start a business outside Philly. It didn’t work. Now he’s driving six hours home — unemployed, moving back in with his parents, and admitting on… pic.twitter.com/EjN7kMIIGm — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 10, 2026

Others focused on the long-term potential for someone with his outlook. One commenter observed, “He has a good mindset; I’m sure he’ll go far in the future.” Another user pointed out the inherent value in the experience itself, stating, “You’ll learn about yourself. You’ll learn about how real people are around you…Those are important lessons to learn.”

While the internet can sometimes be a harsh place, the response here was largely supportive, with many people admiring the courage it took to post the video in the first place. It is a great reminder that even when things do not work out, there is still value in the attempt.

Although his specific identity, the exact location in Virginia, and the nature of the business remain unconfirmed, the message he shared is clearly hitting home for a lot of people.

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