An Indiana man tried to make peace, but his neighbor told him to ‘go back to his own country’ and said ICE would ‘love people like you’

A series of videos circulating on social media has brought to light an intense and hostile dispute between an Indiana resident and his neighbor. As reported by The Nerd Stash, the footage, which was shared by Ivan Miller on Instagram, captures a man repeatedly targeting Miller with derogatory comments about his immigrant background.

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Miller, who works as a real estate agent in Indiana, documented the encounters as the neighbor escalated his behavior, repeatedly invoking ICE and demanding that Miller leave the country. The situation began with the neighbor taunting Miller and demanding his name. In one clip that also gained traction on X, the man is seen mocking Miller while saying, “Come on, big boy.” When Miller refuses to provide his name, the neighbor shifts his focus to Miller’s identity.

The man calls him an “immigrant” and questions his intelligence, even going so far as to sarcastically remark, “I can speak like an American.” The neighbor later accuses Miller of driving through his yard and his garage. When Miller pushes back and asks for proof, the argument only intensifies. Miller attempts to navigate the situation by explaining that any legitimate issues regarding a vehicle or a dumpster should be managed through the proper company, but the neighbor refuses to engage in a rational discussion.

The rhetoric only got worse from there

Instead, the man continues to insult Miller’s education and intelligence. At one point, the confrontation reaches a fever pitch as the neighbor mimics himself and says, “I’m a stupid ****.” This isn’t an isolated incident, as ICE threats have surfaced in other recent disputes, including when a woman said she was threatened with deportation after confronting men who allegedly shouted racist insults at a family.

A racist named Josh who’s wearing a work shirt with his Company’s name & his is mad because a realtor bought the house next to him & is fixing it up & has a trailer & dumpster in the yard.He keeps telling him to go back to his own Country while calling him an immigrant & stupid. pic.twitter.com/SY7q8CFt5W — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 10, 2026

The rhetoric used by the neighbor becomes increasingly aggressive in subsequent clips. In one instance, he tells Miller to “get the **** out of my country” and expresses open support for the actions of ICE. He tells Miller that he will be deported and demands that he leave. In another video, Miller notes that the man told him “Indiana doesn’t like my kind” and that immigrants should be removed by ICE. The neighbor continues to insist that they “love people like you in Indiana.”

By the time the fourth video was recorded, Miller claims he returned hoping to “bury the hatchet,” but the neighbor showed no signs of regret. The man continued his insults, told Miller to go back to school, called him a loser, and made a comment about wanting to see Miller’s girlfriend. This situation highlights the legal complexities surrounding neighbor disputes in Indiana.

Under Indiana Code 35-45-2-1, a person commits intimidation when they communicate a threat with the intent to place another person in fear, which is typically a Class A misdemeanor. The state also has a harassment statute, IC 35-45-2, which covers intentional annoyance or alarm through persistent, unnecessary communication. Furthermore, Indiana has specific protections under IC 22-9.5-10-1 regarding housing-related intimidation.

This law makes it a Class A misdemeanor to use force or the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person because of their race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin in connection with the occupation or purchase of a dwelling.

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