Woman claimed she was threatened with ICE and deportation after confronting men who allegedly shouted racist insults at a family: ‘Gonna deport me?’

An incident involving racism at an Oklahoma McDonald’s has been shared by a woman. As reported by The Nerd Stash, this woman claimed she was with her sister-in-law when she allegedly saw two teenage men “shouting racist insults” at a family. This made her confront these men, but apparently, when she did, they threatened the woman and her sister-in-law with ICE and deportation. No comments from the men after the incident were found. The woman, whose name appears to be Chela per her TikTok profile, shared her unusual experience from McDonald’s.

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Chela doesn’t appear to show these men shouting insults at the family, and starts with one of the men whom she has accused of racism. The woman first questions, “You are gonna deport me?” Then the man in a red shirt replies, “Get out of my face, bro.” Chela appears to question him again, “You are gonna deport me? Is that what you said?”

After questioning the man, the woman appears to insist that he repeat what he said before. The man in a red shirt then replies, “I’ll f****** deport you.” Following this, Chela turns the camera towards the other man, who hides his face, suggesting he doesn’t want to be recorded. As this is happening, the woman accuses these men of being “racist,” and the man in a red shirt can be heard saying “Hi” to the camera.

What exactly did these men do?

According to Chela’s description, these men were harassing a family for “simply existing.” She claimed they shouted “racist insults” towards the family, and she couldn’t stay “silent” on their actions. When she and her sister-in-law decided to talk to them, the woman said they “turned their hate towards us.” Chela claimed, “They started calling us beaners and that they were going to call ice and get us deported.” However, she doesn’t provide evidence to back these claims.

@dankchela Today my SIL and I were at Mc Donald’s in Tulsa not expecting to witness 2 grown men harassing a family for simply existing. They were shouting racists insults every single time they stood up to go to the counter. I couldn’t stay silent so I spoke up. That’s when they turned their hate towards us. They started calling us beaners and that they were going to call ice and get us deported. A worker told us that these guys had already been banned and to call the police. That’s when I pulled out my phone and started to record. My phone ended up cutting off because my husband called me since my SIL was on the phone trying to get ahold of him. Afterwards the manager came out and told THEM to leave. They were upset at the fact THEY were asked to leave and not us ??? Anyways.. the family thanked us afterwards but they should have NEVER had to experience that in the first place. Racism isn’t an option… IT’S HATE. Staying silent only gives it room to grow. If you see someone being targeted because of the color of their skin or where they’re from speak up if it’s safe to do so. We all deserve to exist without fear of harassment. Enough is enough. #stopracism ♬ original sound – Chela

In her description, she further claimed that an employee told her that these men had already been “banned.” According to Chela, the manager also arrived later and asked these men to leave. “Afterward the manager came out and told THEM to leave. They were upset at the fact THEY were asked to leave and not us ???” She wrote. Chela’s video also gained significant traction, garnering over a million views, and several shared their opinions on her experience.

One wrote, “Thank god you called them out. both of em think its funny till it affects their future.” Another made a claim about these men, writing, “Imagine what it’s like to be in their family. Because if they’re publicly doing this, there’s definitely stuff going on behind closed doors.” The comment section consisted of similar thoughts. However, there’s no follow-up video from Chela that gives more context on what happened before she confronted these men.

No comments from either man after the incident were found. The incident is not independently verified.

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