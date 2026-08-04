Walmart video allegedly shows teens shoplifting items and stuffing them into tote bags. The internet says they did it for the ‘clicks’

Multiple teenagers were allegedly seen running around Walmart, grabbing items from shelves and the carts of people in the store. The footage of the scene shows the youngsters in masks running, grabbing items, and putting them into a tote bag, distracting shoppers who stood frozen. The video of the incident was captured and posted online, where people appear to be taking it as a social media stunt.

Recommended Videos

According to the Daily Dot, a video shows a couple of teenagers running through the aisles and grabbing goods. They can also be seen grabbing items from shoppers’ carts. The teenagers visible in the footage wore veils and took items from the carts and aisles without interrupting the recording. As they carried out this act, the bystanders, who were shopping, stood frozen and didn’t appear to interrupt.

The footage shared by the user @WhyHateWhite raised concerns about their action as he claimed in the caption, “Unbelievable footage, A couple of black kids running down the grocery aisle grabbing things to steal. Even grabbing things out of other peoples carts. Is this reparations? This behavior is getting bolder by the day. Things cannot continue like this much longer. It’s unacceptable.” The video gained significant traction, garnering nearly 140,000 views on Twitter/X.

Viewers seemed divided, as several questioned whether the Walmart incident was real or staged

As the video gained traction, viewers poured their opinions into the comments, with several unenthusiastic towards youngsters, while others claimed they did it for social media engagement. As one of the commenters stated, “They didn’t steal anything. They made a video for the clicks.” Another one added, “They do that because people like you (the user) share it for content.”

Unbelievable footage



A couple of black kids running down the grocery isle grabbing things to steal



Even grabbing things out of other peoples carts



Is this reparations ?



This behavior is getting bolder by the day



Things cannot continue like this much longer



Its… pic.twitter.com/ilxpjKJJXP — White Trash (@WhyHateWhite) August 2, 2026

Others focused on the youngsters’ parenting and also claimed that the teenagers should have been held accountable. One of the commenters stated, “Have parents stopped parenting? Is this the world they sit around at night hoping for? Why???????? ” Another one added, “Why are they not arrested and held accountable? What state is this happening in? NYC or Chicago?”

There’s no sign of a teen takeover incident, as those are also said to have emerged from social media. Despite the video going viral and people sharing their opinions, the identities of the youngsters shown in it and its context remain unknown. The incident has not been independently verified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy