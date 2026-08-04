This woman claimed ‘European people’ don’t use water guns because a Black man invented them: ‘Racist people can’t have water fights’

A woman’s claim involving Europeans and water guns has come to light. As reported by the Daily Dot, she appears to give a message that Europeans don’t use water guns because a Black man invented them. The woman, whose name appears to be Mya Lamis, per her YouTube channel, can be seen explaining this opinion to her audience and mentioning European people in her statement.

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According to Mya, Europeans don’t have water fights in the summer because a Black man invented the “Super Soaker.” Her exact words in her video were, “European people, when they get hot this summer, don’t have no water fights, no water gun fights, because guess what? The Super Soaker was made by a Black man.” In the overlay, she also wrote, “Racist people can’t have water fights going forward.”

There’s no sign of the woman sharing her unusual experience involving a water gun, as the video ends after she mentions her statement. However, she doesn’t provide evidence to back it. As per the National Inventors Hall of Fame, the Super Soaker toy, which is said to have generated billions of dollars in revenue, was actually invented by a Black man. Aerospace engineer Lonnie Johnson, who worked at the U.S. Air Force and NASA, developed the Super Soaker prototype and registered it in 1986.

Viewers appeared to disagree with the woman’s claim

Mya’s video was reshared by @iAnonPatriot on Twitter/X where it gained significant traction, garnering nearly 30,000 views. This user stated in their post’s caption, “Black woman says White people shouldn’t be allowed to use water guns in the heat because a Black man invented them..” And also added, “Imagine if Black people couldn’t use anything White people invented… Lol.” Several appeared to disagree with the woman in the comment section.

Black woman says White people shouldn’t be allowed to use water guns in the heat because a Black man invented them..



Imagine if Black people couldn’t use anything White people invented… Lol pic.twitter.com/s1fn7EWICZ — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 3, 2026

One stated, “John Walter Wolff (J.W. Wolff) received the oldest known U.S. patent for a water gun (or “squirt gun”/water pistol) on June 30, 1896 (U.S. Patent No. 563,114), though the concept of water-spraying toys is much older and no single person “invented” it from scratch.” Another wrote, “The earliest surviving patent for a toy squirt gun was granted to J.W. Wolff on June 30, 1896, a white guy. First Commercial Water Pistol: New Daisy Liquid Pistol No. 8, in 1916, white guy.”

The comment section was filled with similar ideas from the audience. There’s no follow-up video from the woman that provides more insight into whether she was being sarcastic. Her claims are not independently verified.

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