This Black woman said she loves Donald Trump and ICE, and allegedly told a Hispanic driver to ‘get out of my country’

A heated drive-thru confrontation from Illinois has come to light. A woman allegedly told a Hispanic man to return to his country in this drive-thru, according to The Nerd Stash. The man recorded the woman and accused her of racism, and this woman can also be heard saying that she loves “ICE” and President “Donald Trump,” before telling him to get out of her country. No comments from the woman after this incident were found.

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As seen in the footage, the confrontation appears to begin with this woman getting out of her car. The man who is recording her reportedly says, “Look at her. One of the racist people.” And in his response, the woman states, “a natural Native American.” Then allegedly tells him to “get out of my country.” Before being told to leave the country, apparently, the man also says something in his defense.

On the woman’s “native American” claim, the man appears to say, “You was just born here, but you’re not American.” As seen in the video, this escalates into the woman telling the man to get out of “my country,” and she also states, “We’re tired of you.” This confrontation was shared on Twitter/X by @Suzierizzo1, garnering over 50,000 views.

The woman claimed she loves “ICE”

It appears that their conversation wasn’t limited to this woman telling the Hispanic man to leave. The woman reportedly said, “I love ICE,” when the man said, “You’re going to call ICE on me? This is going to go viral,” while recording. The woman seemed to justify her unusual behavior by referring to the man’s treatment of her, saying that if he had been nice, she would have behaved differently.

A Hispanic man was in the drive thru & apparently he wasn’t moving fast enough so the black woman behind him got out & started telling him to go back to his Country that she loves Trump.When he said she was African she said she wasn’t & made fun of his penis size. pic.twitter.com/rKd2uggH6Z — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 1, 2026

According to the post’s caption, the reason for this confrontation was that this man was not moving fast enough in the drive-thru. However, their conversation doesn’t seem to mention anything about the man not moving fast. Apart from this, several people shared their opinions about the heated confrontation. One claimed, “Shameful, a woman who faces racism practices racism against others.”

Another stated, “There is a reason she is doing this. It is hardwired into human psychology that someone who is percieved as one rung down on the societal ladder will attack who they believe is one step further down than they are. Trump policy makers understand this mindset only too well.” This seemed to be the audience’s feedback. There’s no follow-up video from either party that gives more insight into what happened after this confrontation.

The identities involved in the video remain unknown, and the incident is not independently verified.

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