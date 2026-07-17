Mom took her son to a trampoline park for his birthday, only for another woman to tell her to ‘go back to Mexico’ during a racist confrontation

A Texas family went to a trampoline park for a kid’s birthday celebration, only for the big day to turn into a viral, heated confrontation. According to The Nerd Stash, a 5-year-old from the family was allegedly shoved by another boy in the park, prompting the 5-year-old’s mother to question the other boy about his behavior. It appears that when the other boy’s mother got involved, a confrontation involving “racist words” sparked as she allegedly told the kid’s mom, “Yeah, you can go back to Mexico.”

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The birthday boy’s mom, May, who was the 5-year-old’s aunt, recorded this confrontation and posted it on TikTok (@maychairez1819). When her sister questioned the boy who shoved her kid, he reportedly used cuss words. After this, May’s sister confronted his mother, which appears to take the conversation in a different direction. The boy’s mother allegedly said, “Get out of my face, you Spanish, you Mexicans,” during the confrontation.

Per May’s TikTok caption, this happened after her sister was ignored by the woman while the sister was complaining about her child’s behavior. However, it appears that the family didn’t back down as May replied, “We ain’t even from Mexico. We’re from here.” In the clip, the woman can be seen in a red shirt and black pants, smiling and telling them to go back to “Mexico,” while the background voice, which appears to be May, yells at her.

As the situation escalates, the staff arrives

The confrontation didn’t just end there, as the staff also arrived when the situation kept on escalating. According to May, the trampoline park’s manager was “amazing” as he didn’t tolerate the woman’s “racist words.” However, the staff didn’t ask just one family to leave following this heated confrontation; they asked May’s family to go as well. Since the TikToker was there to celebrate her son’s birthday, it looks like she didn’t agree to the staff’s decision.

Regardless, the Texas family still decided to leave, as May said, “We left bc at the end of the day it was my sons birthday and this wasn’t going to stop us from celebrating.” Several others shared their opinions on this heated confrontation when her TikTok gained significant traction, garnering nearly 600,000 views. Apparently, the “11-12 years old” kid who allegedly shoved May’s nephew was wearing a shirt that had a Mexican flag.

Well, one of the commenters noticed it and wrote, “This doesn’t make sense,” to which the TikToker replied, “GIRLLL!!! I’m sayinggggggg.” Another person seemed unenthusiastic towards the staff’s decision; they said, “Why kick both parties out when clearly she was being racist.” While one user mentioned, “I’m so sick of the racism from all sides. We’re all humans at the end of the day.”

It appears that the kid’s birthday was almost ruined. May has not posted a follow-up video that provides additional insights into the matter. The incident is not independently verified. No comments from the trampoline park were found.

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