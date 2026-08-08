For decades, the Moon has been at the center of countless alien theories. Now, a fresh claim from a group of Ukrainian astronomers is adding another chapter to that mystery. Their newly released research suggests they may have recorded more than 20 unidentified flying objects near the Moon during telescope observations in 2025.

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The findings have quickly attracted attention because the researchers believe the objects displayed unusual movement that could point to advanced technology. They even raised the possibility that the mysterious objects could be linked to a hidden extraterrestrial base on the Moon.

Despite the extraordinary claims, the study remains unverified, according to Brobible. The research was published as a non-peer-reviewed preprint, meaning it has not yet been examined by independent experts. No raw observation footage has been released publicly, leaving other scientists unable to confirm the findings.

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The main group of more than 20 unidentified objects was recorded during two observation sessions on September 7, 2025, beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET and 7:27 p.m. ET, according to the researchers from Ukraine’s Main Astronomical Observatory. They also reported detecting additional ring-shaped objects during another observation on August 16, 2025, at 2:52 a.m. ET.

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Asked whether rotating craft reported by Ukrainian astronomers could generate artificial gravity, former NASA associate administrator Mike Gold replied:



"That is absolutely a real thing that can happen."#UAP #UFO… pic.twitter.com/yJcklemKp8 — Skywatch Signal (@UAPWatchers) August 7, 2026

The scientists estimated some of the objects measured 79,200 to 132,000 feet wide. That estimate assumes the objects were located at roughly the Moon’s distance from Earth.

The researchers suggested the objects could reach Earth within 20 minutes and later appear in Earth’s atmosphere as unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, according to the Daily Mail. They also wrote that the behavior could indicate structured, technological patterns and even a “technologically advanced civilization.”

The team also described what they labeled continent-sized UFOs, claiming these objects raced across the lunar surface at about 21,648 feet per second. Those observations have fueled speculation about activity near the Moon, though they remain unconfirmed.

Similar uncertainty has surrounded other recorded UFO encounters involving advanced observation equipment. A U.S. military infrared camera captured a strange eight-pointed object over a battlefield in 2013, with the footage becoming another unexplained case that continues to draw questions about what was actually captured.

Even so, there are significant reasons for caution. Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences previously rejected similar papers from the same research team because of methodological concerns, including possible errors in calculating object distances. Experts have also noted that many past reports of strange lunar objects were eventually explained by atmospheric effects, satellites, or camera artifacts instead of extraterrestrial activity.

However, not every unexplained sighting comes from scientific studies or telescope observations. A separate pilot-reported flying saucer sighting near Gatwick Airport also gained attention after an unusual object was allegedly spotted near an aircraft, although the incident remains unverified.

Until independent researchers review the paper and examine the original footage, the latest claims remain an intriguing mystery rather than confirmed evidence.

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