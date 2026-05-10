US military’s own infrared camera caught a shape-shifting ‘eight-pointed star’ flying over the battlefield in 2013, and no one knows what it is

The Department of War officially released a massive trove of declassified UFO files on May 8, 2026, including a bizarre infrared video from 2013 that shows an eight-pointed star shape-shifting in the sky. The footage, which spans nearly two minutes, was captured by an infrared sensor mounted on a US military platform and submitted by US Central Command personnel.

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The object is described in the official files as an area of contrast resembling an eight-pointed star with arms of alternating lengths. As detailed by the New York Post, the way the object shifts its shape while hovering over a battlefield environment is not consistent with standard aircraft or drones.

The government noted that the description of the video is intended for informational purposes only and explicitly stated that readers should not interpret any part of it as reflecting an analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination. The footage serves as a central highlight of the 162 files made public that Friday.

The released files cover decades of unexplained military sightings

Beyond the star-shaped object, the released files span a wide range of history, including accounts from astronauts and military personnel. There are mentions of bogey objects spotted during the Gemini 7 mission and unexplained bright flashes that Apollo astronauts witnessed during their missions to the moon. The Pentagon shared news of the website launch through a post on X, confirming the files are now accessible to the public at war.gov/UFO.

New UFO files video shows glowing 'eight-pointed-star.' pic.twitter.com/1p5o4utk5E — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 8, 2026

The site is designed to hold UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the United States government. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement that these files have “long fueled justified speculation,” and that it was time for the American people to see them. The government has framed the release as a push for maximum transparency, with the intent for individuals to examine the evidence directly. Amid the broader public reaction to the file dump, Trump’s UAP release drew wide disagreement over what the documents actually prove.

From a technical standpoint, infrared sensors pick up heat signatures and thermal contrasts that standard cameras cannot resolve, making them a standard tool for military reconnaissance. When an object like an eight-pointed star appears on such sensors, it raises questions about what kind of propulsion or atmospheric interaction could produce that visual signature. Whether it reflects a sensor artifact, a natural phenomenon, or something else, it was captured by a military platform and preserved in the official record. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who had predicted anticlimactic UAP disclosures, noted that most cases of unidentified phenomena ultimately have mundane explanations.

This is not a one-time release. The Pentagon has indicated additional documents will be added to the site on a rolling basis, with new tranches expected every few weeks. Officials clarified that the materials currently hosted are unresolved cases where the government cannot make a definitive determination due to insufficient data.

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