Did he get away with it, or was it just a misunderstanding?

A woman visiting a water park in Washington state says she watched a man wearing a GoPro camera behave in a way she found alarming near a group of young girls. She shared her account in a video posted to TikTok by user @cloudygii92, which has been viewed more than 367,000 times and has drawn over 9,600 likes.

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The video was filmed at Wild Waves, based on a tag included in the caption. It shows a crowded outdoor water park with a large wave pool. The creator says she was sitting in a lounge chair near a man wearing a camouflage hat, sunglasses, and a GoPro camera.

According to on-screen text in the TikTok video, the man removed his GoPro after sitting down. The creator says that changed about ten minutes later, when three young girls, who she says appeared to be around 13 years old, set their things down on a nearby chair and began taking off their swimsuit covers.

Creator says she reported the man to park staff

The on-screen text in the video states, “I watched him look at them, put his go pro back on and do this.” The clip then shows the man adjusting something on his hat, which the caption identifies as the GoPro camera.

In her caption, the creator questioned why the man would need a GoPro at a water park with mostly children present. She wrote that he had been walking around with the camera for some time, and that her group had already started discussing what to do about it.

@cloudygii92 First of all, is a go pro at a water park with mostly kids necessary? He was walking around with it for a while and at this point our group was already discussing what to do. We ended up brining it up to staff and they said they can’t do anything about it because they can’t prove he was actually recording. 🙄 @wildwavespark_official ♬ original sound – CloudiiG

The creator says her group eventually brought their concerns to park staff. According to her caption, staff told them there was nothing they could do because they could not prove he was actually recording.

The video’s caption ends with a tag to the account @wildwavespark_official. It is not clear from the video whether the park has issued any public response to the incident. Such incidents at public parks have raised alarms, as when a man in Oregon was accused of trying to grab a child during an outing that turned chaotic.

The video’s on-screen text and caption describe the creator’s own observations and interpretation of events. The man’s intentions were not confirmed by park staff or verified independently. Concerns about adults filming children in public spaces have prompted confrontations elsewhere, such as when a woman confronted a man in a Houston women’s restroom.

The clip has drawn thousands of comments, with many viewers reacting to the situation the creator described. One commenter wrote, “A go pro at a water park is a huge red flag to begin with,” echoing the creator’s own concern about the camera.

Several viewers questioned why the group filmed the man instead of speaking directly to the girls’ parents or contacting authorities. One comment read, “So you recorded him instead of telling the parent or calling the cops….. so he essentially was able to take the video and use it at home.”

Other commenters brought up newer recording technology, drawing a comparison between GoPro cameras and smart glasses. One person wrote, “This is why meta glasses shouldn’t be allowed either btw. Same concept just more discrete.”

Not every commenter agreed that the man had done something wrong. One viewer wrote simply, “He is doing nothing wrong here,” pointing out that the video did not show clear proof of any wrongdoing.

Others focused on what power the park itself holds over visitors. One comment stated, “It’s a private facility. Staff has EVERY right to make him take it off, or make him leave,” suggesting that even without proof of recording, the park could still act on its own policies.

The debate over filming at public swimming facilities is not new. A separate discussion on the Reddit forum r/Swimming addressed similar questions about whether photography or video is allowed at public pools.

In that discussion, one user described being stopped from filming at a public pool and later finding that the facility’s rules did not allow photos or video, which they believed was due to privacy concerns.

Other users in the thread said the rules vary by facility. One commenter said their pool allows filming for swim technique analysis if lifeguards are asked first, especially when fewer people are around. Another wrote that a lifeguard at their gym pool allowed filming after seeing that it was being used to review swim strokes.

Several commenters connected the rules to child safety. One user wrote, “In general, no. There are a number of legal reasons behind this, but the idea is that people are in a state of undress and privacy of others needs to be respected, especially minors.” Another added that the restrictions are “usually actually about protecting children’s privacy,” comparing it to rules at gymnastics venues.

Not all commenters agreed that filming should be restricted. One user argued that people should be allowed to record memories at water parks with their families, and said that in their home country of Romania, such rules are not enforced the way they are in the United Kingdom.

Another commenter who said they teach swim lessons at various community pools and gyms wrote that they have recorded hundreds of videos of students without ever being told it was against the rules. A reply pointed out that instructors filming for teaching purposes are viewed differently than an unfamiliar person filming other patrons.

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