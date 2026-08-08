What began as a livestream turned deadly for Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum as cartel link is investigated

Mexican TikTok influencer Cesar Gastelum was interacting with followers during what appeared to be an ordinary livestream when the broadcast suddenly turned into a crime scene. The shocking attack happened in Culiacán and has renewed attention on the growing dangers faced by content creators in one of Mexico’s most violent regions.

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Authorities are still trying to determine why the 24-year-old influencer was targeted. While no arrests have been announced, investigators are examining his social media activity after officials said some posts referenced a criminal faction. The case has fueled speculation because several influencers have been killed in Culiacan in recent years.

The killing happened in the heart of Sinaloa, where rival cartel factions have been fighting for control, according to Al Jazeera. Mexican media reported that at least 12 social media influencers have been killed in Culiacan since September 2024.

The livestream seemed normal until two men arrived

Cesar Gastelum, 24, built a large following by creating comedy and lifestyle videos on TikTok. His account has more than 700,000 followers, and his last video was uploaded on Sunday.

🚨 UPDATE: Mexican influencer César Gastélum (“Cesarín”) was shot dead during a TikTok livestream in #Culiacán, Sinaloa.



• 770K+ TikTok followers

• Reportedly warned moments earlier: “Those guys scare me”

• No arrests or have been announced.#Mexico #THIS_AND_THAT #กราดยิง https://t.co/DOdiAsTAgw pic.twitter.com/t6kxYHGuXR — Eyes on the Globe (@eyes_globe) August 7, 2026

Gastelum was livestreaming from a KFC parking lot in Tres Rios, Culiacan, with two friends on Tuesday. At about 8:15 p.m. local time, two men arrived on a motorcycle while he was speaking with viewers.

The sudden shift from a routine broadcast to a real-world emergency has echoed other incidents where livestreams captured unexpected tragedies. A South Korean YouTuber’s death during a livestream became another case where viewers witnessed a crisis unfold in real time.

The three men in the livestream were wearing bright orange clothing and carrying delivery bags. Police initially believed Gastelum worked as a delivery driver because of their appearance.

A video reviewed by news agencies reportedly shows Gastelum laughing with his friends before one of the helmeted riders pulled out a gun and opened fire. The attackers fled immediately after the shooting. The attack happened near the local prosecutor’s office, and Gastelum’s two companions were not injured, according to local media.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or confirmed a motive. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said investigators are working to identify those responsible. She stressed, “The actual perpetrators… must be arrested.” She also said investigators must determine what led to the homicide.

Mexico’s Federal Security Cabinet said it is reviewing Gastelum’s social media posts. Officials stated that some content referred to “a faction in a criminal group,” though they did not identify the organization. Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage while working with the Sinaloa attorney general’s office.

Sinaloa has been caught in a violent turf war since the July 2024 arrest of cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. The conflict created a power struggle between rival factions.

Gastelum’s case has also drawn comparisons to other investigations involving online personalities caught up in violent incidents. In a separate case, Valeria Márquez’s livestreamed killing led authorities to examine possible cartel links as part of the investigation.

One of Gastelum’s earlier social media posts showed him visiting the grave of influencer Leobardo Aispuro, also known as “El Gordo Peruci.” Aispuro was shot dead in December 2024, and police said his killing may also have been linked to violence between rival Sinaloa cartel factions.

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