Mexican cartel leader arrested in connection with influencer Valeria Márquez’s livestreamed killing

The arrest of a suspected Mexican cartel leader has brought fresh attention to one of the country’s most shocking influencer murders. Authorities claim the killing was not a random act. Instead, investigators believe it stemmed from a personal relationship that ended months before the attack.

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According to the New York Post, Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, a senior figure in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was captured by special forces in downtown Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco, on Thursday. Officials also accuse him of masterminding another high-profile assassination that shook Mexico in 2025.

The case has drawn international attention because fashion and beauty influencer Valeria Marquez was murdered while broadcasting live to thousands of followers. The arrest has now raised new questions about who ordered the attack and whether more suspects will soon face justice.

The livestream killing allegedly traces back to a family grudge

According to local outlet Excelsior, Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, also known as “R1,” allegedly ordered the murder of influencer Valeria Marquez after receiving a call from his son, Francisco Álvarez. Officials say Francisco had previously been in a relationship with the 23-year-old influencer.

A Mexican cartel boss has been arrested for ordering the assassination of TikTok star Valeria Márquez.



From investigations, the suspect's son asked his father to arrange the "deleting" after his relationship with Márquez ended.



What began as a romance ended in tears that has… pic.twitter.com/GnJByS4ofO — Chisom G. Akposioha (@AGiftChisom2) August 3, 2026

Marquez was inside her beauty salon in Jalisco during a livestream in May 2025 when a gunman entered the business. The attacker reportedly asked if her name was Valeria before shooting her in the chest and head. Her body collapsed onto a table as another woman rushed to end the livestream.

Mexico’s Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, said the evidence points toward Francisco asking his father to arrange the killing. He added, “He had threatened her on several occasions.” Officials believe investigators will prove the son requested the femicide.

The allegations also echo other recent homicide cases in which prosecutors say the person accused of ordering a killing was not the one who carried it out. In another, a Utah woman was sentenced after authorities said she orchestrated the deadly attack that killed her 21-year-old boyfriend.

Authorities have not arrested Francisco Álvarez or the gunman accused of carrying out the attack. Hours before the shooting, Marquez had posted a selfie from her salon on her Instagram Story.

The arrest comes amid a series of tragic homicide investigations in recent months. Recently, a teenager was charged in a fatal mall stabbing after investigators alleged he had written a goodbye letter saying he wanted to kill as many people as possible.

The investigation also connects Álvarez Ayala to the murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo. The 40-year-old politician was shot during a Day of the Dead celebration in November 2025 after publicly demanding stronger action against drug cartels.

Before his death, Manzo warned, “I don’t want to be just another murdered mayor.” He also urged people not to let fear take control.

Omar García Harfuch said 17-year-old Victor Manuel Ubaldo carried out the shooting. He described Álvarez Ayala as “the mastermind behind the cowardly murder.” Authorities have arrested 31 people in connection with the mayor’s killing.

Álvarez Ayala is now being held at Altiplano maximum-security prison, about 295,000 feet from Mexico City. The prison is known as the facility from which “El Chapo” escaped in 2015.

Officials have charged him with possessing methamphetamine for trafficking, carrying a firearm, and possessing ammunition reserved for the Mexican army. In a post on X, Omar García Harfuch identified “El-R-1” as the leader of “Los Rs,” one of the CJNG’s most violent criminal cells operating across Michoacán and Jalisco.

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