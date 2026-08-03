KFC and Oreo team up to launch fried chicken-flavored cookies in limited-edition collaboration

Have snack collaborations finally reached their most unexpected moment? Oreo has built a reputation for experimenting with bold flavors. This time, the brand has gone far beyond sweet treats by turning one of KFC’s most recognizable menu items into a sandwich cookie. The unusual partnership is already drawing attention for combining two foods that rarely share the same plate.

Recommended Videos

According to Dexerto, the limited-edition release is exclusive to China and arrived as part of a special collection that celebrates playful flavor experiments. Instead of creating another dessert-inspired Oreo, the company leaned into the savory taste of fried chicken. That decision has quickly made the collaboration one of the most talked-about food launches of the year.

Oreo China partnered with KFC to introduce the new flavor. The cookies officially launched on July 31 as part of Oreo’s limited-edition “Playful Time Travel” collection. The release follows KFC’s unusual watermelon and chicken menu, making the latest collaboration another surprising addition to its lineup.

You probably never imagined fried chicken inside an Oreo

The new cookies keep Oreo’s familiar chocolate wafers. The biggest change comes from the filling. Instead of the traditional sweet creme, the center is designed to recreate the salty and seasoned taste of KFC’s famous Original Recipe fried chicken.

The design also reflects the collaboration. One side of every cookie replaces Oreo’s usual branding with the KFC logo. The packaging follows KFC’s signature red-and-white color scheme. It also features images of fried chicken beside a stack of Oreo cookies, making the crossover impossible to miss.

The collaboration is one of several recent KFC stories to get people talking. Recently, we have seen a traveling comedian stumble across one of the last known KFC buffets in America, prompting nostalgic reactions from fans.

A second flavor called Retro Popcorn launched alongside the KFC edition. Customers can buy each variety in an 87g box. They can also choose a 174g bundle that includes both flavors. The products have already appeared on the Chinese shopping platform JD.

The unusual collaboration also reflects a growing trend of snack brands finding creative ways to stand out. Recently, Chips Ahoy launched a Mystery Cookie that challenges shoppers to guess its hidden flavor for a chance to win a $25,000 prize.

However, there has been no announcement about an international release. For now, fans outside China who want to try the cookies will most likely have to rely on an importer.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy