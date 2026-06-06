A traveling comedian stumbled on one of the last known KFC buffets in America, reviewed it on camera, and now his commenters are planning road trips

A touring comedian recently stumbled upon a rare KFC buffet in Georgetown, South Carolina, and his glowing on-camera review has sparked a wave of interest from fans looking to plan their own food-focused road trips. As reported by BroBible, Ben Jones, who shares his travels on TikTok under the handle @benjonescomedy, posted a video of his experience that has already racked up more than 113,000 views. Many of his commenters are calling the video spectacular journalism, which is easy to understand given how rare these dining spots have become.

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Jones explained in his video that he spotted a billboard for the buffet while working on the road and decided to stop since he had enjoyed similar experiences in the past. He noted that many of these locations closed during the pandemic, making them increasingly hard to find. As he put it, “A lot of these things have gone the way of the stegosaurus. So there’s not a lot of KFC buffets left. But today in Georgetown, South Carolina, I just happened to come across one of the last remaining KFC buffets.”

The menu at this specific location was surprisingly extensive. Jones reported that the buffet featured classic Original Recipe chicken, Extra Crispy options, grilled chicken, and even chicken hearts and livers. For sides, he found fried okra, mashed potatoes, biscuits, corn on the cob, coleslaw, fresh cucumbers, and a dish called chicken bog, a mix of rice and canned vegetables. He rounded out his meal with chocolate pudding, Jell-O, and peach cobbler.

Fans are already mapping their routes to find one

Jones did have a few minor critiques. He mentioned that the drink cups provided were tiny, forcing him to get up for refills throughout the meal, and he felt the chicken bog was just okay. When it came to overall value, however, he was impressed, telling his audience, “Now when it’s all said and done, I have to give the KFC buffet a pretty generally good endorsement.” For less than $14, he called it a solid deal, even if some items could have been fresher or better stocked.

Finding these locations has become something of a treasure hunt, since the company does not provide an official list. While Jones estimated there are only about 15 left in the country, other reports suggest there may be around 16. Amid a broader wave of dining moments going viral online, including a recent story about an Olive Garden waitress fired after earning a $700 tip, restaurant culture continues to dominate social feeds.

Enthusiasts are taking matters into their own hands, with a Facebook group called KFC Buffet aficionados maintaining a spreadsheet that currently tracks 32 active locations as of June 6, 2026. Some fans are even organizing a pilgrimage that maps out all those active sites for a single, massive road trip. There is also a push to identify locations with existing equipment in hopes of reviving the format after it was largely shuttered in the early 2000s.

Jones’ video, meanwhile, has inspired many viewers to start checking their own maps, not unlike a TikTok food dispute that went viral after a server’s reaction to a $40 tip on a $500 bill sparked a nationwide debate about tipping culture.

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