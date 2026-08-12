Trump says ‘everyone wants me to do’ a third term as POTUS, but he acknowledges the constitutional restrictions: ‘The law is very strong’

President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he cannot seek a third term in office due to clear constitutional limitations. He addressed the matter while speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, shortly after arriving from an event in Ohio, as reported by The Hill.

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The president has brought this topic up multiple times during his current administration. During his latest comments, he made it clear that he understands the legal reality of the situation. He told reporters, “I’d love to run, but the law is very strong.” This is a direct acknowledgement of the 22nd Amendment, which prevents any president from serving more than two terms.

Despite the legal barrier, the president noted that the idea of a third term remains a frequent topic of conversation among his supporters. He mentioned that he hears about it constantly, specifically pointing to the crowd at the Patriot Games event he had just left. He explained that people were calling out for a 2028 run while he was there. He said, “Even tonight, they’re screaming at the event, ‘2028!’ No, everybody wants me to do it, but the law is very strong.”

This is not the first time we have seen Trump tease the possibility of another run

Back at the end of July, Trump spoke at the makeup White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and brought up the idea in a lighthearted way. He wore a red hat that read “Trump 2028” and remarked, “I won three times. Now, I’m going to do it again.” While some members of Congress have suggested he was not being serious, it is worth noting that he told NBC News last year that he was “not joking” about the possibility.

NEW: President Trump brushes off a reporter's question about running for a third term.



"I'd love to run, but the law is very strong."



"Everybody wants me to do it, but the law is very strong." pic.twitter.com/mELSbsxyTQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 12, 2026

Since he cannot run again, the focus is naturally shifting toward who might take the lead for the Republican ticket in 2028. Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are currently the two names circulating most frequently as potential contenders.

The president gave his thoughts on the pair during a White House event held in May. He described them as a “dream team” but was quick to qualify his statement. He said, “That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance.” He added, “But you know … I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate.”

The public interest in these potential candidates is already showing up in early data. A 2028 GOP presidential straw poll was conducted at the Western Conservative Summit in Colorado earlier this month. The results showed significant support for the current Secretary of State. Out of more than 500 respondents, 57 percent expressed support for Rubio. Vice President Vance followed as the second most popular choice in the survey, capturing 21 percent of the support from those who attended.

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