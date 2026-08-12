A woman and her friend appeared to blame Airbnb for leaving them stranded after they booked a rental that did not exist. The woman stated that she traveled 6 hours to the destination (booked two months ago). Upon arrival, the rental was no longer available. She recorded herself with her friend explaining the unusual Airbnb situation and posted it on social media.

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According to Brobible, the woman named Kaylee Sticker (@kayleesticker) said she traveled 6 hours to Florida, where she found out that the rental didn’t exist. She declared that Airbnb did not help them out, and when they reached their destination, the owner told them the place had not been rented for four months. Kaylee further claimed that she and her friend were stranded without a rental at the spot, even though the rental company had taken the money in advance.

The woman stated, “We booked an Airbnb two months ago, and they took our money, and we showed up to the house and apparently the owner said it hasn’t been on the market for four months.” She added that Airbnb “is not helping us.” The video has gone viral, garnering over 1.3 million views on TikTok.

Turns out Airbnb did help them

In a follow-up video, the woman acknowledged that Airbnb assisted them by reaching out to offer a full refund or to cover the difference between their former place and the new one. She declared that some of the friends had decided to leave, making it more expensive for those who stayed. She accepted Airbnb’s assistance but still insisted that this listing should never have been on Airbnb.

She stated, “We booked a second place, and 11 PM that night, they called and offered us a full refund for the first place and decided to cover the difference from our first place or second place,” she added. “With that being said, three of our friends decided to go home, so it was more expensive for people who stayed, but Airbnb should never have listed a listing listed that wasn’t available.”

@kayleesticker we are just not meant to be at the beach ♬ original sound – stick

In addition, several people shared their opinions on the matter. One said Airbnb would refund, which, according to the woman’s story, they did: “I worked for air Bnb, if this happened you will one million percent be refunded.” Another claimed she might not have had a problem at the hotel, stating, “Hotels would never.” This seemed to be the feedback on Kaylee’s TikTok. Her claims are not independently verified.

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