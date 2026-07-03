“Get a lawyer”: This woman was staying at a hotel, but claimed she was hit with a $300 ‘violation fee’ for something she didn’t even do

A woman has shared a seemingly disappointing experience of her hotel stay. Apparently, she was charged a violation fee for something she claimed she didn’t even do, Brobible reported. What happened, per her description, was that a paper slipped under her room’s door stating she had been charged a $300 fee for a smoking violation during her stay. However, the woman claimed she doesn’t even smoke. No comments were found from the hotel.

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The woman, Monica Skylling, who appears to be a flight attendant, shared this experience on TikTok @monica_skylling. According to her, she was on a layover and, while doing her makeup, saw a paper slide under her door. She said that at first she thought it might be a rescheduling note from the pilot, but when she looked at it, the paper read “smoking violation fee,” with her name, date, and time.

Monica’s exact words were, “So I only read a few sentences at the time, and it says, ‘We hope this letter finds you well. We regret to inform you that it has come to our attention that a smoking violation occurred in your guest room on 5.3.2026 at 6:19am.” She then claimed, “I don’t smoke… I don’t vape.” It appears that upon further reading the letter, Skylling learned that $300, along with taxes, was applied to her account due to the alleged smoking violation.

Monica seemed worried as the smoking allegation could put her in trouble at work

As a seemingly unhappy customer, the woman reportedly went to the front desk to question the matter. According to Monica, the person said, “Well, it’s a smoking violation fee,” then reportedly told her that the hotel rooms have smoke detectors “for a reason,” when she seemed to have explained, “Well, I don’t smoke and I don’t vape, and I haven’t done anything in the room that would cause a smoke detector to go off.”

Apparently, after this, the flight attendant asked them to visit her room and check for any sign of smoke, but the employee reportedly didn’t “show up.” However, she reportedly asked her crew members to go through her room instead, and she claimed that they found no sign of smoke. Following this, it appears she reached out to the manager and explained, “As a flight attendant, we can get in a lot of trouble for this.” And it needs to be fixed.”

She didn’t seem to mention any customer confrontation, but claimed the manager said he’d “take care of it.” But according to Monica, the manager seemed defensive when he asked her whether she used the hotel’s hair dryer or her own. She claimed she had already packed her belongings when the manager asked her to send a picture of her hair dryer, as apparently, she didn’t use the hotel’s. It looks like she didn’t show him a picture, and per the follow-up video, she reportedly never paid the violation fee because the company covered her hotel expenses.

Her original TikTok gained a considerable audience, garnering nearly 130,000 views. Several users shared their opinions; one of them wrote, “People have been getting same charges. Especially in Vegas.” Similarly, another one said, “Get a lawyer. sounds like they’re ruining your reputation at work.” It appears that the woman visited this hotel again and also showed them the violation report.

According to Monica, the manager couldn’t recognize it and reportedly explained how such cases are dealt with. He claimed that in case of a smoking violation, it is verified when a guest is seen while they are smoking in their room. It appears that her audience was divided on the matter; the flight attendant’s claims have not been independently verified.

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