A woman is now questioning her decision to let her husband’s ex-wife move into their home with two children for a three-month stay, Daily Dot reported. The situation was shared by Reddit user Unhappy_Access1303 on the subreddit Girl Dinner Diaries, and it has sparked a massive amount of feedback from the community. With only six days left until the move-in date, the original poster is feeling the weight of her choice.

Recommended Videos

The setup for this living arrangement happened very quickly. The woman explained that her husband asked to host his ex-wife and her two children, one of whom is his biological child, and she agreed almost instantly. She noted, “I said yes. I said yes in about 4 seconds…” Her initial reaction was driven by sympathy for a mother who seemed to be out of options. She admitted she was struggling with her own internal conflict by stating, “I still don’t know if I’m a good person or an idiot.”

The post has gained significant traction, racking up more than 9,000 upvotes and 2,600 comments. Many people reached out with follow-up questions to better understand the situation. The original poster provided updates to clarify that she and her current husband do not have any children together.

She also addressed concerns about the ex-wife’s employment and support system

It turns out the woman does have a job, but she lacks the necessary funds for a rental deposit. Regarding her support network, the woman’s mother passed away in 2023, and while she has a sister in another state, the father of her other child is not involved in their lives.

Even with these clarifications, the Reddit community was not shy about voicing their disapproval of the plan. Many users warned the poster that she might be setting herself up for trouble. Some expressed fears that the ex-wife could attempt to stay indefinitely. One user suggested, “Draw up a contract and don’t let this person squat indefinitely…(It’s) way too easy to get used.” Another commenter offered a specific piece of advice to avoid legal complications, saying, “Don’t let her get mail there because it’ll be harder to evict her depending on your state.”

There is also a growing concern about the logic behind the three-month timeline. Several people pointed out that if the woman cannot afford a place now, it is unlikely she will be able to afford one in a few months. One individual asked, “If she has nowhere to go now, how is that going to be any different in three months?” Many others echoed this sentiment, suggesting the problem might persist well beyond the planned departure date.

Beyond the logistics of the house guests, the woman has started to focus on the dynamic with her husband. She is now grappling with the fact that he agreed to invite his ex-wife into their shared space without having a real conversation with her first. This has left the woman searching for answers regarding his decision-making process.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy