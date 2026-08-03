Costco brings back deli item that shoppers say disappeared over 10 years ago

Costco shoppers never know what surprise might be waiting during their next warehouse visit. While many customers head in for everyday essentials, others keep an eye out for seasonal products and long-lost favorites that suddenly return to the shelves.

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Some Costco items disappear for a few weeks because of supply issues. Others quietly vanish without any explanation. That uncertainty often leaves loyal shoppers wondering if a favorite product will ever make a comeback.

According to Dexerto, one deli favorite appears to be making a long-awaited return. After being absent for years, Costco’s Greek pasta salad has started showing up in warehouses across the United States. The unexpected comeback has quickly caught the attention of longtime fans.

Looks like Costco finally listened to everyone

According to CostcoHotFinds, the popular Greek pasta salad returned to Costco stores on August 2. The influencer said it was the first time she had spotted the prepared meal in more than 10 years.

Image from Instagram @CostcoHotFinds

Sharing the discovery on Instagram, CostcoHotFinds highlighted the ingredients that made the salad a customer favorite. “Made with feta, artichokes, red onion, and Greek dressing.” The salad also includes Kirkland Signature’s rotisserie chicken, making it a ready-to-eat meal for busy days.

The deli item is priced at $4.99 per pound. That makes it a convenient option for shoppers looking to save time on meal preparation while picking up groceries.

Costco has also been drawing attention for other food releases in recent weeks. One of the latest additions is a new Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae, which quickly earned praise from shoppers who called it one of the warehouse’s best desserts.

The return has also sparked excitement among Costco members who quickly recognized the familiar dish. Several customers shared that they had already spotted it in their local warehouses.

One commenter celebrated the comeback by writing, “This is my fav!! No way they brought it back!” Another customer from Alaska added, “We’re always the last to get anything.” They explained that their local Costco already had the salad available.

Costco’s prepared foods have also sparked plenty of conversation beyond the deli section. In another recent story, an LA influencer defended spending $63 on a Costco seafood boil after viewers questioned whether the meal was worth the price.

Meanwhile, the growing number of sightings suggests the Greek pasta salad is gradually rolling out to more Costco locations. Shoppers who have missed the deli favorite for years may finally have another chance to add it to their carts.

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