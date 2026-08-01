Costco’s new $2.99 Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae has shoppers calling it ‘the best sundae I’ve ever had’

A trip to Costco is usually about filling the cart with bulk groceries and household essentials. Many shoppers rely on a single warehouse visit to stock up on everything they need for weeks. Yet for a growing number of customers, the food court has become just as important as the shopping itself.

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The retailer’s famous hot dog combo and oversized pizza slices have built a loyal following over the years, Dexerto reports. Some customers even visit Costco locations around the world to explore different food court menus. That is why every new menu item quickly grabs attention.

Now, a new dessert is creating the same excitement. Costco has quietly introduced the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae in select warehouses. Although it is still in a limited rollout, early reviews suggest it could become another fan favorite.

This might become shoppers’ next go-to Costco order

The new Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae is available at select Costco warehouses for $2.99. The dessert features vanilla soft serve topped with chocolate syrup and cookie crumbles that taste similar to Oreo cookies.

Image from Instagram @CostcoHotFinds

Sharing the new menu item, Instagram creator CostcoHotFinds described it as “the perfect” way to finish a Costco shopping trip. The creator also explained that the sundae combines creamy vanilla soft serve with chocolate syrup and crunchy cookie pieces that resemble Oreo crumbs.

Shoppers quickly flooded the comments with positive reactions. One commenter wrote, “The mint crunch one was amazing.” Another simply called it “the best sundae I’ve ever had.” Others kept their reactions short with comments like “Awesome.”

Costco isn’t just giving shoppers a new reason to stop by the food court. Recently, the retailer also made headlines with plans for a massive new 40-pump gas station.

While enthusiasm has been widespread, not everyone has been able to try the dessert yet. Several shoppers said their local warehouse has not received the sundae because it remains in a limited testing phase.

Savvy diners have also been finding ways to save at other chains. A viral McDonald’s ordering trick recently showed how some customers claim they’re scoring free food in just two simple steps.

For now, shoppers outside the test markets will have to wait and see if the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae expands nationwide.

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