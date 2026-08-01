A woman walked into KFC with her baby, and the reaction from employees revealed why she’d been coming in almost every day

A video reshared on social media is drawing attention for showing the moment a woman brought her baby into her local KFC, and the reaction from the staff made clear just how well they knew her. The clip’s caption claims she used to visit the location almost daily during her pregnancy, and the employees’ greeting reportedly reflects just how memorable those visits were.

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As the woman walks through the door, several employees light up with excitement and move toward her, with one reaching over the counter to ask if she can hold the baby. The mother hands the baby over, and the workers gather around, clearly happy to finally meet the child behind those frequent visits.

DailyDot reported that the moment has since prompted a wave of similar stories from other viewers who had their own go-to spots during pregnancy. One person wrote that their cravings were for “pancake cravings and the Waffle House,” while another said the baby now has “a whole group of aunties” thanks to a similar routine at Taco Bell.

One commenter said their local McDonald’s got so used to their order that staff would have it ready on the screen before they even reached the counter, requiring only a payment to finish the transaction. Elsewhere in feel-good social media stories drawing attention this week, a bartender’s drink-making lesson for three women picked up similar traction online.

She went to KFC for all her pregnancy cravings and finally get to introduce the baby to the staffs pic.twitter.com/Qcvvb8JsCJ — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) July 30, 2026

Another viewer shared a nearly identical experience at Boston Market, recalling that staff would yell “Hey Mama!” the moment they walked in before starting their usual order of quarter chicken, macaroni and cheese, and sweet potato casserole. Not everyone was convinced by the KFC video’s framing, though, with one skeptical commenter pointing out that the baby shown “is not a newborn.” In other viral consumer moments circulating this week, an Iowa bar patron’s iced beer reaction also had the internet taking sides.

The outlet that first covered the video noted it was unable to independently verify the claims made in the caption about the woman’s visits during her pregnancy. Even with that caveat, the warmth between the woman and the employees in the clip has resonated with viewers, many of whom say it reflects how a regular spot can end up feeling like an extension of family.

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