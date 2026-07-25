Bartender hands three women the ingredients to make their own drinks at home, and they realize exactly why

A Michigan bartender’s subtle way of signaling last call went viral after she sent three departing guests home with everything needed to make their own drinks. The moment was captured on video by TikTok user Tinazano, who documented the walk home with her friends as they carried the items down the street. The clip has drawn a large audience, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

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As first highlighted by Brobible, the group left the bar carrying limes, a container of a white liquid, and a garnish, immediately grasping the reason behind the parting gift. Text overlaid on the video explained that the trio realized they had stayed too long once the bartender handed over the makings of their cocktails to finish at home. The gesture served as a lighthearted, non-confrontational way for the bar to wrap up service without turning anyone away outright.

The video’s comment section quickly filled with viewers sharing their own takes on the situation, including several who joked about the improvised carryout kit and its contents. The verified account for Blue Diamond Almonds even joined in, framing the moment as a clever life hack, while Tinazano responded by embracing the joke herself. The interaction resonated widely enough to keep the clip circulating well beyond its original audience.

A little-known law explains why the DIY drink kit was completely legal

While the exchange might look like an under-the-table arrangement, it lines up with current alcohol regulations in Michigan, where some of Tinazano’s content is filmed. After the pandemic, the state made permanent changes to its carryout alcohol rules, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 141 into law to allow bars, hotels, and restaurants to sell and deliver carryout beer, wine, and mixed drinks in qualified containers. According to the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, a qualified container must be a clean, sealable vessel with a capacity of one gallon or less.

The shift has become a meaningful source of income for hospitality businesses, since alcohol sales can account for 20 to 30 percent of a final bill at many establishments. To-go alcohol options give bars and restaurants a way to protect that revenue even as they wind down service for the night. The trend has surfaced amid a string of unrelated viral videos about unconventional landlord and tenant situations, including one involving a hamster cage pet rent dispute that also drew heavy engagement online.

For the three women in the video, what felt like a slightly mischievous walk home turned out to be a completely legal and increasingly common practice among Michigan bars. It arrived during a broader wave of workplace and service related videos going viral on the platform, amid a separate story about a woman’s job loss claim that also picked up widespread attention.

Neither the bar nor the bartender involved has been publicly named in coverage of the video.

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