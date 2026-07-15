Georgia tenant says landlord spotted a hamster cage during an apartment inspection, and added $50 monthly pet rent to the lease

A Georgia tenant is claiming their landlord sent them a lease addendum demanding $50 per month in pet rent and a $300 non-refundable deposit, after spotting their child’s hamster cage during a routine apartment inspection. The tenant shared the situation on the subreddit r/Tenant, saying they had no idea the hamster would trigger any additional fees.

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According to the Reddit post by user Specialist-Good-369, their existing lease only prohibits dogs and cats without prior approval. The tenant said the landlord did not raise any concerns about the hamster during the inspection itself, but later sent the addendum. The tenant questioned whether they were legally required to sign it and whether the landlord could actually pursue eviction over the matter.

“I’m not paying $600 a year for a rodent that lives in a glass box,” the tenant wrote in the post, asking whether they could simply refuse to sign the addendum or whether the landlord would “actually evict me over a hamster.”

Georgia law allows pet rent as a monthly charge, but new deposit rules now cap how much landlords can collect upfront

Under Georgia law, pet rent is legal and is treated as a recurring monthly charge separate from security deposits, according to property management platform Hemlane. Most landlords in Georgia reportedly charge between $25 and $50 per pet per month, though Hemlane notes the range can run from $15 to $75 depending on the market and property type.

However, a significant change took effect in Georgia on July 1, 2024. The Safe At Home Act capped total security deposits, including pet deposits, at two times the monthly rent, according to Hemlane. That ceiling covers the standard security deposit, any pet deposit, and advance rent collected upfront.

The $300 non-refundable deposit the landlord reportedly demanded in this case would fall under scrutiny depending on the total deposit amount already collected. Similar situations, like a tenant paid rent early for years, can also spark landlord-tenant disputes.

Hemlane also notes a distinction between pet deposits, pet rent, and non-refundable pet fees. A pet deposit is refundable and used to cover damage, while pet rent is a recurring monthly charge that the landlord keeps regardless of whether the animal causes any damage.

Non-refundable pet fees are one-time charges, typically collected at move-in, and Georgia law does not specifically address them, though Hemlane recommends keeping them reasonable and clearly documented in the lease.

Several commenters on the Reddit post pointed out that the key issue may come down to how the lease is actually worded. User Material_Position630, who identified themselves as a landlord, wrote: “If it only references specific conditions related to cats and dogs, then it is limited to cats and dogs. If there is no reference for pets other than cats and dogs, they have no standing to charge anything…this lease.”

User Traditional_Habit216 echoed that position, arguing that the landlord appears to be “testing whether you’ll just accept whatever number they throw at you,” and suggested the tenant respond in writing to decline the addendum. “I’d respond in writing saying the hamster wasn’t in the original lease, it doesn’t fit the no dogs/cats language, and you’re declining the addendum as written,” they wrote.

Not all commenters sided with the tenant, however. User AuthorInND argued that landlords have valid reasons to apply blanket pet fees, regardless of the animal’s size. “The landlord doesn’t know if you are the best pet owner in the world,” they wrote, describing a case where a hamster owner was eventually evicted after the animal’s cage caused wall and carpet damage. “That is why the pet fees are blanketed for anyone with a pet and any pet sometimes.”

User Dutch1721 also took the landlord’s side, stating: “Although it’s just a hamster, it’s still a pet. It’s the apartment’s rules and policies. Either comply or refuse and you may have to live someplace else.” Similar disputes over landlord-imposed restrictions, like locking thermostats in boxes, have also sparked online debate about tenant rights.

User EntertheHellscape suggested the tenant also look into state-level rules around lease addendums specifically, noting that in some states, tenants can refuse to sign a mid-lease addendum without facing eviction.

“In my state, a landlord can suggest an addendum but tenants are able to say no thanks and refuse to sign and not be evicted,” they wrote, adding that the tenant may simply not be offered a lease renewal the following year.

Hemlane advises that landlords who wish to add pets to an existing lease should ensure any new terms are clearly documented and agreed upon in writing, and that pet-related charges be transparently disclosed, not buried in lease fine print.

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