Renter finds her landlord locked the AC thermostat inside a box, and the internet is divided on whom to side with

A renter has sparked a massive debate online after posting a video that shows her thermostat trapped inside a clear locked box. The clip features three women in their rental unit, with one person visibly struggling to figure out how to bypass the lock while another searches for a solution on her phone.

Recommended Videos

This setup effectively strips the tenants of their ability to control the temperature, leaving them entirely at the mercy of the landlord. The video, which includes the caption, “Your landlord LOCKS your AC unit,” has gained significant traction after being reshared by X user @WallStreetApes and covered by Daily Dot.

Whether you are living in a sweltering apartment or a freezing house, the ability to control your own climate feels to me like a basic right. When you are paying rent, you expect a certain level of autonomy over your living space. Being unable to adjust the thermostat because of a physical barrier feels like a major overreach to many, and it is understandable why these tenants are frustrated enough to document the situation.

The internet is, however, predictably split on this issue

Some people are quick to defend the landlord, pointing to horror stories of tenants who abuse utilities. One commenter shared their own experience, noting, “I’m a landlord and our downstairs tenants left two days ago for a four-day vacation and left not one, but all three window AC units running full blast so ‘the apartment will be cool when they get back.’” They continued, “We pay for their electricity so joke’s on us I guess.” Another user took a harsher stance, writing, “I side with the landlord,” and accused the tenant of wanting “free s—.”

Americans had their landlord come in and out a lock on their AC unit



If this happens to you, know this is illegal in all 50 states



A landlord does not have to provide an AC, but if they do it is illegal to restrict it in this way. Here’s why



If AC is provided in the lease,… pic.twitter.com/gwSdNbWNkA — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 5, 2026

The legality of these lock boxes is where things get complicated. While it might seem like a simple case of a landlord being controlling, it actually touches on the legal requirements for a habitable living environment.

Attorney Chad D. Cummings of Cummings & Cummings Law explained to Realtor that, “Deliberately disabling access to essential services such as heat and hot water may violate a landlord’s duty to provide a habitable living environment.” He further stated, “While the precise legality depends on the facts and any applicable lease provisions, such actions are typically inconsistent with a landlord’s legal obligations.”

If you find yourself in a situation like this, you have to look at your specific lease agreement and your local laws. Even if a lease allows a landlord to control the thermostat, that landlord is still legally obligated to keep the unit at a temperature that meets state and local health and safety standards. You cannot be forced to live in an environment that is deemed unsafe.

The debate becomes even more heated when you consider who is actually footing the bill. If the tenants are responsible for their own utility costs, it makes very little sense for a landlord to lock the thermostat, as the usage would not impact the landlord’s wallet. It is a frustrating scenario, and without knowing the specific terms of their rental agreement, it is hard to say who is truly in the right.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy