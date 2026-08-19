A man’s video caption said the hospital was refusing to treat Black patients, but the audio had him saying something completely different.

A viral video filmed inside a CaroMont Health facility in North Carolina has sparked significant online backlash. As reported by The Nerd Stash, the footage, which was shared by an X user identified as @HistorianUSA1 with the inflammatory caption “Hospital Refuses Black Patients!”, shows a man engaged in a heated argument with medical staff and security.

Recommended Videos

When you actually take the time to listen to the audio, it becomes clear that the situation is a complete contradiction of the narrative being pushed in the caption. The video begins in the middle of a tense interaction between the man and a public safety officer named K. McMahon. The officer notes that he arrived on the scene because the man had started recording after security personnel entered the area.

Throughout the clip, the man maintains that he was not recording the nurses initially, but the tension is palpable as he refuses to put his phone away. When a nurse approaches to check his blood pressure, the man continues to hold up his device. A staff member calmly explains that recording is not permitted under hospital policy and clearly states that he is not being denied any medical care.

What the video actually shows about his right to refuse care

He repeatedly voices his discomfort with the presence of security officers near the door and insists that he does not feel safe. Despite the staff members offering him multiple reasonable solutions, such as moving the security personnel outside or bringing in a doctor to discuss his care, he flatly rejects every single offer. At one point, he explicitly states, “I want to go. I don’t want to be here,” and continues to insist that he refuses to be seen.

The caption says “Hospital Refuses Black Patients!”



The audio says something else entirely.



This man is filming security and nurses, claiming they’re denying him care because of his race.



Meanwhile, he says — out loud, repeatedly:

“I refuse…I don’t wanna be seen, I refuse.”… pic.twitter.com/RDUGV7x4u3 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 16, 2026

The medical staff attempt to ensure he is oriented and capable of making his own decisions by asking standard questions about the date and his location. He answers these correctly, confirming that he is alert and aware of his actions. Under the principles of informed consent, a patient with legal and clinical capacity has the right to refuse any medical treatment.

This isn’t the first time a caption has misrepresented what a viral clip actually shows, as a video claiming teenagers destroyed an Airbnb with fireworks fell apart once viewers looked closer. In the world of healthcare, informed consent is a fundamental process. It requires doctors to share facts about potential harms, benefits, and alternative treatments so that a patient can make an educated choice.

When a patient refuses care, it should ideally trigger a conversation to understand the underlying reasons, whether those reasons stem from fear, a lack of trust, or financial concerns. In this specific case, the staff clearly attempted to provide options and facilitate care, yet the man chose to prioritize filming a confrontation over receiving the medical attention he originally sought.

CaroMont Health, which is headquartered in Gastonia, serves communities across western North Carolina and South Carolina and uses security personnel as part of its daily operations.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy