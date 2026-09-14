A submerged truck became a death trap for one couple, until two strangers risked everything in a daring rescue

A routine drive turned into a desperate fight for survival after a pickup truck crashed through a fence and plunged into a pond in Brazos County, Texas. The truck became submerged, trapping the couple inside and leaving one woman struggling to escape the water.

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According to AZFamily, Jim Hesse was driving with his wife, Shirley Nallie-Hesse, when he lost control of the pickup. The vehicle broke through a fence before entering the pond and disappearing beneath the surface.

Shirley, who could not swim, managed to climb through the truck’s back window. But getting clear of the submerged vehicle proved difficult, as she repeatedly slipped from the truck and feared she would drown.

Two strangers saw what was happening and jumped in

Shirley eventually grabbed onto a spare tire that had floated out of the truck bed. She was still in serious danger, though, and could only watch as the pickup sank with her husband still inside.

💔 His wife was pulled to safety and survived, but an Iola man passed away days after the crash. Now the family wants to say 'thank you' to the teens and first responders who helped.



▶ Their story: https://t.co/qkdPp8dLWs pic.twitter.com/krvwBqMEF6 — Rusty Surette (@RustySuretteTV) September 10, 2026

She screamed for help as several vehicles passed the scene. Then Garrett Mallett, 16, and Cooper Matthews, 19, stopped and immediately went into the water. The two young men tried to reach Jim inside the submerged pickup. They could not free him, but they managed to help Shirley make it safely back to the bank.

First responders arrived soon after the two teenagers entered the water. They eventually managed to free Jim from the pickup and both he and Shirley were taken to a hospital.

Jim died from his injuries two days later, despite the rescue effort and medical treatment. The crash therefore ended with a loss, but Shirley survived the ordeal.

The response also involved Assistant Chief Katlene Ginn of the Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department. According to Garrett’s mother, Ginn entered the water and began working to help Jim.

Garrett and Cooper have reportedly remained humble about what happened. Garrett’s mother said the boys simply believed they had done what needed to be done.

“They showed incredible bravery,” Casey said. “When we told them how proud we were, they simply said they just did what needed to be done.”

Mikal Nallie wants their actions to be remembered. The teenagers could not save Jim, but they did help Shirley survive a terrifying situation. Their decision to stop, enter the water and help a stranger has now drawn praise from the family and their community.

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