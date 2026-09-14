Image by Jonas bnu, Public domain. Via Wikimedia Commons., & Hariadhi, myself, CC BY 2.5. Via Wikimedia Commons

A Trump-backed senator was left scrambling during a debate. He appears to copy his opponent’s answer right in front of the audience.

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Sen. Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, was taking part in a debate with Democratic challenger Mary Peltola. The awkward moment unfolded during a lightning round.

According to TheDailyBeast, candidates were given paddles to answer yes-or-no questions about Alaska’s fishing industry. Sullivan appeared to miss one question while looking down at his papers, leaving Peltola to answer first.

He really looked over at her paddle

The question asked if the North Pacific Fishery Management Council and NOAA Fisheries adequately considered the effects of their decisions on subsistence users, salmon migration, habitat and Indigenous ways of life.

Peltola quickly raised her paddle to signal “No.” Sullivan did not immediately respond, apparently still focused on the papers in front of him. A moderator then prompted Sullivan directly, asking him for a yes-or-no answer. That was when the senator appeared to realize he had fallen behind.

Sullivan looked toward Peltola’s paddle before reaching for his own. He then raised it with the same “No” response.

The audience immediately reacted with laughter. Sullivan appeared to realize how obvious the move had been and said “sorry” while smiling.

Peltola later shared a clip of the exchange on social media. Her caption was brutally simple: “Happy to help, Dan.” She followed that jab with a more pointed message, saying Alaskans deserve a senator who knows where he stands.

The moment is particularly awkward because the question was not some obscure trivia prompt. It dealt directly with fisheries management, an issue at the center of the debate and one with major implications for Alaska’s fishing communities.

Sullivan’s campaign now has another problem competing for attention. A second Republican named Dan Sullivan is also on the general election ballot, creating an unusual situation for voters.

The other candidate is Dan J. Sullivan, a retired fifth-grade teacher who describes himself as a moderate Republican. The incumbent is Dan S. Sullivan, who is seeking another Senate term with Trump’s backing. That ballot confusion gives the senator plenty to deal with without a debate clip making the rounds for an entirely different reason.

For Peltola, the exchange offered an easy campaign moment. She did not need a lengthy attack or complicated argument. A few seconds of video showed Sullivan looking toward her answer before producing his own.

And that is probably why the clip landed so hard. The senator was not accused of secretly obtaining debate materials or using some elaborate scheme. He simply appeared to look across the stage, see his opponent’s paddle and follow her lead.

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