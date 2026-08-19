According to CNN, Interim Republican Sen. Darline Graham did not answer a question about Taiwan and the South China Sea during a debate. Instead, she said national security is “not my thing.”

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The moment happened during a debate between Graham and her opponent, Rep. Ralph Norman. The two are running against each other in next week’s special primary runoff for a U.S. Senate seat in South Carolina.

Graham holds the Senate seat once held by her brother, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham. She is running for a full term after his recent death, and has President Donald Trump’s support in the race.

Graham asked the moderator to repeat the question before responding

The debate was hosted by South Carolina ETV and Public Radio. Moderator and journalist Greta Van Susteren asked Graham, “Are Taiwan and the South China Sea national security issues for the United States? If so, why?”

Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) is asked at #SCSen debate about Taiwan and the South China Sea: "I’m just going to be honest here; I’m not that informed on national security, so — but I do support the military. My brother was in the Air Force for 33 years…I'm not a polished… pic.twitter.com/c6WsSjWz6C — CSPAN (@cspan) August 19, 2026

Graham asked Van Susteren to repeat the question, and she did. Graham then said she was “just going to be honest here.” “I’m not … that informed on national security, so… but I do support the military,” Graham said.

She mentioned that her brother served in the Air Force and her father served in the Army. Graham went on to say, “I’m not a polished politician up here. National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise, but I do support the military.”

Taiwan is a self-governing island with about 23 million people. China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party sees Taiwan as part of its own territory, even though it has never controlled the island. China has said it wants to “unify” Taiwan with the Chinese mainland, using force if needed. This has made the issue a sensitive one for U.S. leaders.

When Van Susteren asked Norman the same question, he answered with more detail. “Taiwan’s a definite ally,” he said. He pointed to the trade relationship between Taiwan and the United States, and praised Trump for “enabling Taiwan to defend themselves against China.”

Norman did not respond directly to Graham’s answer during the debate. However, his supporters shared her comments on social media soon after. Among them was Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and longtime ally of Norman, who ran against Trump in the 2024 presidential primary.

Haley wrote on X, “Lindsey Graham was well informed on the United States’ national security. Darline Graham admits she’s not. This is not something you inherit. And it’s critical in the U.S. Senate.”

Lindsey Graham was well informed on the United States’ national security. Darline Graham admits she’s not. This is not something you inherit. And it’s critical in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/jOaewpWvrU — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 19, 2026

Graham has said before that she plans to focus on domestic issues rather than following her brother’s approach in the Senate. She has described herself as a working mom who wants to concentrate on matters closer to home. Graham holds her Senate seat after her brother’s death at age 71, and had not held elected office before joining the Senate.

She has also addressed questions about how she was appointed to the seat by the governor. Trump is scheduled to hold a rally for Graham this Friday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The special primary runoff election will take place next Tuesday.

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