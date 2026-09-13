Manhunt underway after a BMW driver dragged a cop through the heart of Times Square and left him down on the pavement

A police officer was dragged to the ground in the middle of Times Square after he tried to stop a BMW traveling down a one-way street. The driver sped away, leaving the officer injured as other cops rushed over to help.

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Per NYPost, the incident happened near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue. The NYPD said the officer approached the silver BMW X3 and grabbed its passenger-side door.

The driver then accelerated while the officer was still holding onto the vehicle. Videos circulating online show the BMW racing away as the officer is thrown onto the pavement, with other officers immediately moving toward him.

The officer was taken to the hospital after the violent escape

The NYPD said the officer suffered injuries to his left shoulder and knee during the incident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, although the injuries were not reported as life-threatening.

Last night, an NYPD officer assigned to Times Square was reportedly dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.



It appears the officer had his gun out while the incident took place.



The officer was thrown at least 10 feet after the vehicle suddenly took off. According to… pic.twitter.com/XCOIioTocq — Trumpusa1 (@Trumpusa1A1) September 12, 2026

The confrontation unfolded in one of New York City’s busiest and most recognizable areas, with the BMW fleeing through Times Square after the attempted traffic stop. The location made the incident particularly striking, as the vehicle was not simply escaping from an isolated roadside stop but speeding away from officers in an area filled with pedestrians and businesses.

Police have not identified the officer involved, and authorities have not publicly named the person behind the wheel. The vehicle has been identified as a silver 2020 BMW X3, giving investigators a specific description to work with as they attempt to track down the driver.

The video captures the BMW as it pulls away and shows the sequence of events surrounding the officer’s fall. Investigators can potentially use the footage to establish the vehicle’s appearance and movements, while other cameras in the area could provide additional information about where the BMW went after leaving the scene.

The Hindustan Times reported that no arrest had been announced when the latest reports were published. The incident happened in the middle of Times Square, one of the city’s most heavily trafficked tourist areas.

Investigators are continuing to work to identify the person behind the wheel.

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