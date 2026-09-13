A trespasser was stopped after allegedly entering the Malibu property of former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. This prompted deputies to respond to the residence.

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Per NBC News, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded after Harris’ private security detail reported a suspicious person at the residence. Security personnel stopped the individual before they reached the house, according to Harris spokesperson Eduardo Negrón.

Harris and Emhoff were not home during the incident. Negrón said the individual had entered the property but was stopped by security before reaching the home, adding that the couple was grateful to the security personnel and law enforcement officers who responded.

Deputies are now stepping up patrols around the property

Deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the residence after receiving the report from Harris’ security detail. When they arrived, they contacted the security personnel and the individual, who was still outside the home. The person was then warned and advised to leave the property.

BREAKING: Suspected intruder stopped by security at Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff’s $8 million Malibu home. — BiggerZtrends (@biggerztrends) September 13, 2026

“When deputies arrived they made contact with the private security detail on the property,” an LASD spokesperson said in a report by People. The individual “was warned and advised by deputies to leave the premises and left voluntarily without incident.”

No arrest was made following the incident. Deputies instead took a trespassing report, while local authorities said patrols around the property would be increased as a precaution. Authorities have not publicly identified the individual or disclosed a possible motive for entering the property.

The security scare comes after Harris’ federal protection became a political issue. Former President Joe Biden had extended her Secret Service protection beyond the standard period. President Donald Trump later revoked that extension, leaving California and private security personnel involved in the protection of the former vice president.

The latest incident does not establish that Harris was specifically targeted. Still, the Sheriff’s Department’s decision to increase patrols shows that authorities are treating the trespassing report as a reason for additional caution.

The response now appears focused on preventing another incident rather than investigating a broader threat. No public statement from authorities has identified a motive for the trespass or suggested that the individual posed a specific danger to Harris or Emhoff.



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