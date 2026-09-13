A TikTok video posted by Braylon @braylonpierce19 showed drone lights forming the outlines of the Twin Towers over New York City at night. Braylon said in the caption that it had been 25 years since the attack and that he may not have been born at that time, but he still called it one of the saddest attacks in history. He added, “Rest in peace to everyone that was lost that day.”

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The video has gained 3.3 million views, 700,200 likes, and 4,000 comments. On-screen text in the clip stated, “2,977 drone lit up New York City to remember Every life lost in the 9-11 attack.” Early shots showed the drone towers with the Brooklyn Bridge in the foreground, then the Statue of Liberty in the harbor, and later the city skyline with One World Trade Center and the Tribute in Light beams.

The footage then showed the setup on the ground. A hand appeared, adjusting a drone while the Tribute in Light was visible in the distance. A wide shot showed hundreds of drones lined up on a paved area with red, green, and blue lights. Several drones then took off, rose over the buildings, formed patterns, and came together as the rectangular outlines of the Twin Towers.

Organizers said 2,977 lights marked each life lost on the 25th anniversary

CBS News reported that a drone show lit up the skies over Lower Manhattan on Wednesday night. The display brought 2,977 lights over New York Harbor and the 9/11 memorial, one light for each person killed in the attacks, the report said. It recreated the outline of the Twin Towers at full height. The drones first swirled in a helix, spiraling upward, before revealing their final shape.

@braylonpierce19 It’s been 25 years since that day of the attack and I may have not been born at that time but to this day one of the saddest attacks in history. Rest in peace to everyone that was lost that day.🇺🇸🗽#newyork #newyorkcity #respect #restinpeaceangels #life ♬ original sound – music_lyrics_edits1

The outlet said the work was part of an art exhibit commemorating 25 years since the terror attacks. Organizers of the event said it was “designed in dialogue” with the annual Tribute in Light, which projects beams of light skyward in remembrance of 9/11. The report stated the work is a collaboration between artists, producers, 9/11 families, survivors, and first responders. It was sponsored by the New York Foundation for the Arts.

Executive producer and creative director Addison Mehr said, “The purpose of 2,977 Lights is to acknowledge individual loss within the collective history and memory of September 11th. We light the exact number to hold witness for each individual life.”

FDNY responder and artist Brenda Berkman said, “Twenty-five years after 9/11, 100 million Americans have no memory of their own of that day. I hope this new tribute will help bring insight into 9/11 to that new generation.”

People watching Braylon’s video shared personal ties to that day in the comments. One commenter wrote that they were a travel agent who booked people on those flights and never went back. Another said they were not alive, but their dad was supposed to be on one of those planes, got sick so he did not go, and still has the plane ticket.

One person wrote, “I’m sobbing at the “the shoes that brought him home to us”” Someone else said they cannot ever forget because it is their birthday, so every year they feel bad for celebrating.

Another commenter wrote, “Everyone in these comments, never stop telling your stories. Never stop voicing your memories if you are able. Sincerely, someone too young to remember.” Firsthand accounts from that morning have also described rescue work on the water, including a ferry captain’s 9/11 evacuation account.

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