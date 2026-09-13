A woman filming at a national park in Thailand focused her camera on a water-filled dip in reddish, cracked rock and said the shape looked like a dragon’s eye. Melly Huang, who posts on TikTok as @melly.moves, shared the clip from Phu Langka National Park in Bueng Kan Province. In the video, she stood on the rock surface and zoomed in on the oval basin.

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Huang said in the TikTok video, “Dude, this is the craziest thing ever. This is the Dragon’s Eye. Look at that. I so see it.” She then pointed to a small dark object in the water and added that there was “like a little fish right there.” She later said, “Oh my God, this is crazy. Yeah, I believe, I believe this is a dragon.”

The video has gained 4.5 million views, 876,500 likes, and more than 4,000 comments. The caption on her video described Naga’s Eye as a mystical rock formation that resembles a dragon’s eye. It stated that when rainwater pools in the natural rock basin, sunlight reflects off the water and creates an illusion of a glowing eye. The caption also said legend holds that cursed giant serpents were forever petrified into the mountain.

Park officials describe the Naga Eye as a sandstone crater shaped by water over a long time

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has invited tourists to see the formation, which officials call the Naga Eye after the eye of a mythical serpent. Thai PBS World writes that the feature is a sandstone crater formed by erosion from water currents and rainfall over hundreds of thousands of years.

@melly.moves Naga’s Eye is a mystical rock formation that resembles a dragon’s eye. When rainwater pools in this natural rock basin, the sunlight reflects off the water and creates an illusion of a glowing eye. Legend says there are cursed giant serpents forever petrified into the mountain. #natural #phenomenon #eye #illusion #naturelover ♬ original sound – Melly Huang

Department director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa said the department was determined to strike a balance between environmental and ecological protection and tourism promotion. Park chief Aksorn Manawong said that although the Naga Eye is filled with water almost year-round, the best time to visit is during the rainy season, from May to October, when the crater is full of water, and the reflection is at its most captivating.

In Huang’s video, the water’s surface reflects the sky and the surrounding trees. The dark center of the pool creates the look of a pupil. The rock around the basin has a cracked, scale-like texture. She pulls the camera back to show the full oval shape after zooming in on the ripples. Mythical creatures continue to inspire discoveries in Thailand, such as when a unique yellow green lizard was discovered and earned a name inspired by House of the Dragon.

Viewers reacted to the clip with comments about the shape and the water. One commenter asked what happens when you poke the black hole with a stick. Another wrote, “Imagine seeing that from above.”

A third commenter said the ground around it even looks like skin. Another replied, “Because it is & yall are stepping on its face.” One more asked, “What if that mf start blinking.”

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