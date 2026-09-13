Tasia Fortune, a Black Mississippi woman found hanging from a tree, is now officially considered a homicide victim, and police say the investigation could lead to more arrests. One man has already been arrested in connection with her death. The case has drawn national attention in part because the image evoked the South’s history of lynching.

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Per AP, Jackson Police Chief RaShall Brackney said investigators had secured search and arrest warrants before 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff was taken into custody. Ratliff was arrested after officers encountered him walking on the street.

Ratliff, who is also Black, has been charged with murder, but police have revealed little about his alleged role in Fortune’s death. Brackney said he had an “association” with Fortune but declined to provide details about their relationship. Authorities also have not publicly disclosed a motive or explained what evidence led investigators to Ratliff. It was not immediately clear whether Ratliff has legal representation, and he has not publicly responded to the charge.

Police say this arrest is only the beginning

The Mississippi state medical examiner determined that Fortune’s death was a homicide, giving investigators the basis to execute warrants they already had. Brackney described Ratliff’s arrest as an important step, but made clear the investigation is nowhere near finished.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was found hanging from a tree in Mississippi. During a press conference on Friday, Jackson Police secured two search warrants and an arrest warrant for a man identified as Jacques Ratliff. pic.twitter.com/zI653vIFg8 — zellie (@zellieimani) September 13, 2026

“This case remains active, and additional arrests will be pending,” Brackney said, according to a report by 11Alive. Police have also interviewed nearly 15 people, collected forensic evidence and pursued other leads as part of the investigation. Authorities have provided few details about the evidence collected so far, leaving key questions about the killing unanswered.

“I just started crying and told them ‘thank you, thank you, thank you,'” said Christy Spivey, Fortune’s mother. Still, she said the family has received few answers about what happened. She said police did not tell her a motive or explain if DNA evidence played a role in the arrest.

Fortune was 29 and a mother of four. Her family also remembered her as an athlete and a woman of faith who had been trying to rebuild her life. She had talked about starting a cleaning business and getting her life back on track before her death.

Police discovered Fortune’s body hanging in the backyard of an abandoned home in Jackson. Spivey said she was certain her daughter would not have taken her own life and expressed relief after learning that police had made an arrest.

For now, Ratliff is the only person publicly identified as being arrested in the case. Police have not disclosed how many additional suspects are being pursued, but the chief’s comments make it clear investigators believe the case could result in more arrests as they follow the evidence.

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