South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71, but there had been no known health concerns

US Senator Lindsey Graham died on the evening of Saturday, July 11, 2026, following a brief and sudden illness, according to a statement released by his office in the early hours of Sunday. He was 71 years old. His death came as a complete surprise, as there had been no prior public reports of any health concerns about the South Carolina Republican.

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According to The Guardian, his office stated, “On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness.” The statement added that “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

No further details about the cause of death were provided by his office, though according to NBC News, emergency personnel responded to a call for cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill home on Saturday night.

Graham’s career spanned military law, foreign policy hawkishness, and a dramatic shift toward Donald Trump

Graham had been actively traveling in the days before his death. He visited Ukraine last week and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, July 10. After the meeting, Zelenskyy wrote on social media that they had a “good meeting,” adding, “I’m grateful to Lindsey for recognizing our warriors.” Graham had also been due to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

A retired Air Force Reserve colonel who specialized in military law, Graham had served in the US Senate since 2003, having previously served in the House of Representatives from 1995. He was widely known as a strong voice on foreign policy, supporting the Iraq war, consistently calling for military action against Iran, and opposing the nuclear agreement negotiated under President Barack Obama. He had been running for a fifth Senate term in the fall midterm elections.

His political career was defined in part by a dramatic turnaround in his relationship with President Donald Trump. During the 2016 presidential race, Graham was one of Trump’s sharpest critics, calling him a “jackass,” “a race-baiting bigot,” and “the most flawed nominee in the history of the Republican party.”

He also posted on social media at the time, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.” Trump responded by calling Graham an “idiot” and a “lightweight.” After Trump secured the presidency, Graham became one of his closest allies in Congress, speaking with him frequently and becoming a regular presence on the golf course alongside him.

He played a major role in defending Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. After the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Graham said “count me out,” but he did not vote to convict Trump during the impeachment trial that followed. He later endorsed Trump for the 2024 election.

Graham was the last surviving member of a group informally known as the “three amigos,” which also included former senators Joe Lieberman and John McCain. All three had been close friends and had each run unsuccessful campaigns for the presidency. McCain died in 2018 and Lieberman in 2024, making Graham’s passing the end of that political trio.

Tributes began arriving from leaders in South Carolina and abroad. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said, “Lindsey Graham is irreplaceable. The fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America – and a loyal and steadfast friend.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on social media that Israel had lost one of its greatest friends. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Graham a devoted patriot who had stood by Israel through its darkest hours. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also posted that he was “shocked and heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of the great American patriot, a great friend of Israel, and my dear friend.”

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