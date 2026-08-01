A husband was proud of the cake he baked. But when he went to reveal it, everything went wrong

A husband’s homemade birthday cake became the center of an unexpected mishap after it stuck to its own display dome during a reveal, according to a TikTok video posted by his wife, Laura, who goes by @dandychigginsmama on the platform.

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The TikTok video shows the husband, wearing a black Pokémon t-shirt, lifting a clear glass dome off a white frosted cake topped with chocolate ganache and Oreo cookies. Instead of the dome coming off on its own, the entire cake came up with it, stuck to the inside of the glass by the ganache.

As Laura filmed and narrated, she said, “Oh, it’s a beaut – it’s a beautiful cake. I can’t wait to eat it.” Her husband, still struggling to separate the cake from the dome, replied, “You’re going to have to wait.”

The cake stuck to the dome because the ganache had not fully set

The clip, posted with the on-screen caption “My husband was SO proud of this birthday cake… until this happened,” has been viewed 4.3 million times and received 238,000 likes and more than 850 comments.

In the video, Laura is heard asking her husband, “Hey, wait, show, show me. Pull that up,” before he lifted the dome and revealed the cake had come loose from its wooden stand. He can be heard commenting on the weight of the cake, saying, “Weighs like 10 pounds.”

The cake, made of multiple layers with white frosting and chocolate ganache drizzle, remained attached to the inside of the dome for the rest of the video, with frosting and ganache smudged on the glass.

Many commenters offered suggestions on how to remove the cake. One person wrote, “I mean…. Just run a knife along the edge?” Another suggested, “Run the sides under hot water…” Others joked about the situation, with one comment reading, “hear me out.. upside down Oreo cake” and another saying, “Put some sprinkles on the bottom of it n u got urself a jumbo dot cake.”

Some commenters found humor in the mishap, with one writing, “‘it’s a beautiful cake’ almost museum like beautiful. let’s leave it as is, on display,” while another said, “He wanted to make sure the memory lasted forever with how good it looks.” Cake mishaps can happen anywhere, such as when a California woman asked a rooftop bar to cut her birthday cake and saw a $110 charge on her receipt.

Laura later posted a follow-up video on TikTok addressing the widespread interest in the cake. The update included on-screen text showing a comment from a user identified as “BUrOwnKindaBeautiful (Carolyn),” which read, “It’s been 13 hours since this post where the heck is the update???”

In the follow-up, Laura explained how the cake was eventually freed from the dome. “Okay, so I didn’t realize so many people would be invested in this cake, but yes, we did eventually get the lid off,” she said. “My husband held this up while I just kind of slid a knife around the edges.” She confirmed the cake was not damaged in the process, saying, “The cake survived and it was amazing.”

Laura also explained why the cake had stuck to the dome in the first place. She said the couple used standard 8-inch cake pans, which matched the size of the wooden stand, but that her husband had added a large amount of icing because he knew she liked it.

“He knows I love icing, so he put a ton of it on, and then with the ganache on top, it just kind of adhered to the glass,” she said. Sweet intentions can lead to unexpected results, like when a husband’s joke order for Taco Bell made his wife tear up.

She offered advice to viewers based on the experience: “So word to the wise, let the ganache set before you put the top on.” Laura ended the follow-up video by expressing gratitude toward her husband for making the cake, saying, “Either way, I’m so grateful he made me a cake and it made for a good story.” She also asked her audience, “Does this happen to anyone else, or is this just us?”

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