A husband showed off his Taco Bell order under a joke name, and the staff’s response made his wife tear up on camera

An Arizona couple’s fast food order turned into a viral moment after Taco Bell employees ran with a joke name on the receipt. Austyn Moser posted a TikTok video that has drawn more than a million views, showing how a personalized touch from staff turned a routine order into a memorable one. As detailed by BroBible, the moment began when Moser’s husband placed his order under the nickname Tickle Monster.

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When the food arrived, staff had clearly noticed the name on the receipt and decided to have some fun with it. They wrote “Mr. Tickle” on the box in black marker, and Moser’s husband can be heard reacting to the discovery in the video, saying, “And they wrote ‘Mr. Tickle’ on my box.” The packaging also included a small hand drawn creature along with the message, “Who’s a good tickle monster? You are!” Moser captioned the clip, “This Taco Bell loves Tickle Monster.”

The video drew an overwhelmingly positive response online, with many commenters praising the extra effort from staff. One viewer joked that they would have framed the doodle rather than thrown it away, while another wrote, “I wished every place did something like this.” A former Taco Bell employee added that writing notes on cups and bags was a regular habit meant to brighten a customer’s visit.

A customer service strategy tied to the company’s broader growth

Moments like this fit into a wider pattern at Taco Bell, which has posted 20 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth even as other fast food chains have faced pressure from inflation sensitive customers. Former Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs has said the company has not seen the pullback from lower income consumers that some competitors have reported. The chain, founded in 1962 by Glen Bell, posted 2024 revenue of $2.86 billion, with its overall value estimated between $15 and $20 billion in 2026.

@austyn.moser @tacobell WE LOVE YOU fyp tacobell joke trending viral ♬ original sound – AUST

Digital engagement has played a large role in that growth, with 41 percent of orders now placed digitally and active loyalty members up nearly 45 percent year over year in the second quarter. Elsewhere in the social media space, a recent story detailed how a TikToker’s liquid gold confiscated item was handed off to an airport worker rather than thrown away, another example of how small gestures by service staff continue to draw attention online.

Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger and Grill, reported that Taco Bell same store sales rose 8 percent in the first quarter of 2026, a figure CEO Chris Turner called a major contributor to the company beating Wall Street expectations. The company has also pointed to investment in its workforce as part of the same strategy.

According to QSR Magazine, Taco Bell’s Tacos and Tuition program provides employees at corporate and participating franchise locations with access to thousands of online courses, ranging from ESL and GED programs to bachelor’s and master’s degrees, at no out of pocket cost. The brand says the program has helped drive 73 percent retention on the front line.

Other initiatives, including the Leap leadership development program and the Live Más Scholarship, are also part of the company’s retention push. In 2025, employee retention at company run stores improved by 17 percent, and general manager vacancies dropped by 27 percent, according to the company.

Restaurant traffic and tipping habits have drawn separate attention recently as well, with restaurants adding tips automatically in some tourist heavy areas after customers left without paying gratuities. Jamie Harrison, the company’s global chief people and culture officer, said the goal is for every team member’s time at Taco Bell to be meaningful.

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