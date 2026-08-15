A Houston content creator has turned an unexpected health crisis into a viral TikTok story. Cliff Wallace says his collection of 67 houseplants may have played a role in an infection that left him hospitalized while he waits for a heart transplant.

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Wallace shared the story through a series of TikTok videos under the account @iamcliffthegift. In one video, he joked about the situation by writing, “Me getting ready for my Netflix documentary.” The post referred to how his plants allegedly contributed to his illness.

His story became more complicated when Wallace explained that doctors initially considered pneumonia. According to WGTC, he later learned that he had a driveline infection connected to his left ventricular assist device, or LVAD. His condition eventually led doctors to review his status as a heart transplant candidate.

The infection was traced to an LVAD driveline and Pseudomonas bacteria

In his follow-up TikTok, Wallace said doctors identified Pseudomonas bacteria in connection with the infection. He also explained that his blood cultures were negative while tissue cultures continued to show signs of infection. Wallace thanked people who had supported him throughout his hospitalization.

Wallace’s health problems did not begin with the plants. A 2021 KHOU 11 report identified him as Cliff Wallace and reported that he had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2012. He said the diagnosis was connected to his family history of heart disease. A reminder that unusual symptoms can sometimes point to something far more serious, just like a girl’s headache turned out to be a brain tumor.

In his 2026 posts, Wallace said doctors later relisted him as an active transplant candidate at Status 3. That designation could allow him to return home. However, he said he felt conflicted because Status 2 generally gives patients greater priority for a donor heart.

Wallace’s claim about the plants remains unverified. There is also no evidence that ordinary houseplants create the same risk for healthy people. Other unusual health scares have also left people searching for answers, including one woman whose belly turned black. Commenters’ theories should not be treated as medical advice or proof of how Wallace developed his infection.

For now, the viral story remains centered on one unverified claim: whether those 67 plants played any role in Wallace’s medical ordeal.

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