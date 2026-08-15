She crocheted Peter Pan a gift after 10 years of visits, now viewers call it stalking

For one Disneyland fan, meeting Peter Pan performers became a weekly tradition that lasted more than a decade. Now those repeated encounters have sparked a viral debate over where fandom ends, and uncomfortable behavior begins.

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Toni, who posts online as babytoni99, has shared videos of herself meeting characters and attending events at Disneyland. In a July Instagram post, she described her Peter Pan fandom as “10+ years and counting of visiting Neverland once a week.”

Her videos have now drawn millions of views. Some viewers have accused her of stalking Peter Pan performers. Others argue that the interactions happen publicly inside Disneyland and that meeting guests is part of the performers’ job.

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Much of the attention centers on a nearly five-minute TikTok titled “Another adventure with the green bean.” The video has surpassed 20 million views and received 1.5 million likes. In the video, Toni gives Peter Pan a handmade crocheted toy. She speaks with him in character and walks through parts of Disneyland alongside Peter and other characters.

She later posted a “2016 to 2026” montage showing footage of herself walking with Peter Pan performers across a decade. That video has gained another 5.5 million views. The footage features different actors portraying Peter Pan. That means the decade-long pattern of visits appears focused on the character rather than one specific performer.

Toni responded to some of the criticism in another TikTok. She wrote: “If he didn’t wanna be around me, he would literally run away.”

Some viewers have defended Toni. They noted that the encounters take place publicly at Disneyland and that character performers are expected to interact with guests. None of the performers shown in her videos has publicly accused her of harassment or stalking.

According to Dexerto, the controversy grew after Joshua, a TikToker who said he previously worked as a character performer at Walt Disney World and portrayed Peter Pan, shared his own experience. His response has received more than 1.7 million views.

Joshua said he had also dealt with unwanted attention while playing Peter Pan. He recalled a guest who repeatedly came to his line whenever he was performing as the character, though he didn’t say whether it was Toni.

He also claimed the guest would circle the queue to see Peter Pan and ask questions he considered disturbing and inappropriate. Joshua said performers portraying Disney princesses sometimes faced even worse behavior. That included older men allegedly attempting to touch them. Joshua argued that Disney should pay closer attention to how Disney character performers are treated while working.

He urged adult visitors to “be respectful and kind to the performer.” He ended his response with a blunt message: “Don’t be a Toni.”

This controversy lands as Disney plans to expand beyond its parks, with a proposed residential community in North Carolina. Disneyland has not publicly commented on the controversy. There is also no confirmed evidence that Toni has been banned or disciplined by the park.

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