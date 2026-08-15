13-year-old Italian boy passes away nine years after contaminated cheese ordeal: ‘He will remain an angel forever’

What began as a family meal in Italy in 2017 turned into a nine-year ordeal for one family. Mattia Maestri was only four when contaminated raw-milk cheese caused a severe E. coli infection that changed his life forever.

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According to Express, Mattia fell into a coma after developing hemolytic uraemic syndrome. He spent a month in intensive care in Padua before moving to a rehabilitation clinic in Conegliano. His family later learned how to care for him at home.

Now 13, Mattia has died after years of severe illness. His family has described those years as a period of profound suffering. His father has since pursued legal action and continued campaigning about the dangers of unpasteurized dairy products.

His father has spent years campaigning for change since Mattia’s diagnosis

Mattia became ill in June 2017 after eating “Due Laghi” cheese. The cheese was made with raw milk at the Coredo cheese dairy in Trentino’s Non Valley. His father believes problems during the milk collection process led to the contamination.

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The Express

Maria Ortega, Robin Cottlehttps://t.co/nPApmeZrth

“Italian teenager Mattia Maestri, 13, died after eating raw-milk cheese contaminated with E. coli back in June 2017.” pic.twitter.com/B69P8me5bc — Doug Powell (@barfblog) August 6, 2026

The infection caused hemolytic uraemic syndrome. The serious condition can destroy red blood cells and lead to blood clots that restrict blood flow to vital organs such as the brain.

Mattia later required 47 medications every day. He also suffered multiple seizures and eventually lost his sight. Two employees from the dairy were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm after a lengthy legal battle.

His father Giovanni Battista Maestri announced his son’s death. He thanked those who had helped make Mattia’s final days less painful. Giovanni also reflected on the years his son spent in intensive care and rehabilitation.

The family has now launched an aggravated negligent homicide case. Giovanni had already established an awareness group and wrote a book about the dangers of unpasteurized dairy. The book was presented before the Italian parliament earlier this year.

His message has remained focused on prevention. “I couldn’t save him, but it will save other children.”

According to Mirror, Mattia’s funeral took place in Coredo. Dozens of mourners gathered to remember the boy whose childhood had been overshadowed by illness. His story comes amid other heartbreaking cases involving young lives cut short. In one recent case, a girl died aboard a cruise ship days before her graduation.

Father Raymond Marcieca described Mattia’s life as an extraordinary ordeal. He said the child had never had time to sin and “will remain an angel forever.”

Mattia’s teachers also remembered him warmly. They described him as a friend whose presence would continue bringing former classmates together through their memories of school.

E. coli infections can occur through undercooked meat, contaminated water, and farm animals. The bacteria can also spread through contaminated raw produce and from person to person. This is not the first time a young life has been lost to a preventable food-related tragedy. In another heartbreaking case, a teenager died after eating a slug on a dare.

People in the UK who develop symptoms of an E. coli infection are advised to contact NHS 111 or their GP. Children showing symptoms should also receive medical advice.

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